Senior Bowl Practice 1: Stock Up Report

With the first Senior Bowl practice of the week in the books, which players improved their stocks the most?

Draft Season is in full effect for Indianapolis Colts' fans, as the Senior Bowl kicked off this week. Yesterday was the first practice of the week and there were quite a few under-the-radar players that made a name for themselves.

In today's piece, I go through which players improved their stock the most after the first day of practices:

Quarterback

Sam Howell, North Carolina

It was not the best day for the quarterbacks on either team. It was a day of practice marred with inconsistencies and inaccuracies without a player truly being able to separate. The player that combined the least amount of struggles with some high-level play is Sam Howell.

Howell has one of the stronger arms in this draft class and put it on display on day one. He showed off his ability to attack the entire field in team and in seven on sevens, and he didn't have too many misses overall. In an underwhelming day overall for all these quarterbacks, Howell stood above the rest.

Honorable Mention: Kenny Pickett, Pitt

Running Back

Rachaad White, Arizona State

One of my favorite players on film coming into the week certainly impressed on day one. He was by far and away the smoothest pass catcher in the group, and displayed excellent vision and patience in the team portion of the practice.

White is an underrated prospect in this class and he certainly did a lot to improve his stock on day one. If he can break off more runs like this one below this week, I fully expect him to keep climbing in this running back class.

Honorable Mention: ZaQuandre White, South Carolina

Wide Receiver

Alec Pierce, Cincinnati

To me, on film, the best receiver making the trip to Mobile this week was Alec Pierce. His blend of twitch, size, and strength reminds me a lot of Michael Pittman Jr as a prospect.

Pierce's route running was on a different level than most of the other receivers. He was precise with his steps and knew how to create separation at a different level than the other players. Pierce is an outstanding prospect in this class that is only going to keep rising throughout the process.

Honorable Mention: Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Tight End

Jeremy Ruckert, Ohio State

While I wanted to go with a player that is more under-the-radar, Ruckert was by far and away the most impressive tight end on day one. He looked extremely fluid running routes and his impressive size and length was enough to make catches look easy.

In a class without a true top tight end, at the moment, Ruckert can continue to separate himself with a great week of practice. From just one day of practice, he looks like the tight end that is most primed to be a TE1 in the NFL.

Honorable Mention: Daniel Bellinger, San Diego State

Offensive Line

Dylan Parham, Memphis

No player improved his stock more yesterday than Memphis IOL Dylan Parham. He is simply a different level of athlete than the rest of the players at this event, and he showcased some excellent ability on the interior.

He flashed great hands and footwork in his one on ones and looked like the most advanced player in a strong group of players. After already coming in at over 300 pounds on his weigh-ins, Parham is having a near-perfect week so far.

Honorable Mention: Cole Strange, Chattanooga

Defensive Line

Travis Jones, UConn

The defensive lineman that really helped himself the most on day one was Travis Jones. He wasn't extremely nuanced or fluid on the interior, but he was simply rocking every player he faced.

He showcased powerful hands and an insane leg drive that took even the best guards at this event for a ride. As a little known player making his way to a huge event like this, Jones is doing everything he can to leave this week as a major riser.

Honorable Mention: Jermaine Johnson, Florida State

Linebacker

Damone Clark, LSU

Linebackers overall had a fairly underwhelming day, but Clark caught my eye on more than a few occasions. He looked fast and energetic in team drills and held his own in the coverage portion of one on ones.

I was mostly impressed with how he fit the run in the team section of the day. He crashed downhill with great speed and was borderline reckless with his willingness to take on lead blocks. For a player that I was unfamiliar with coming into the event, he is slowly making a fan out of me.

Honorable Mention: Darrin Beavers, Cincinnati

Cornerback

Roger McCreary, Auburn

Arguably the top player at the event, McCreary had himself a monster day one. He is just on another level when it comes to technique and poise at the cornerback position, and that showed in the first day of practices.

He rarely lost in one on ones and was a player that couldn't be tested in the team section of the drills. McCreary may have measured in as a bit on the smaller side, but he is continually proving that he is a top tier player down in Mobile.

Honorable Mention: Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Safety

Jalen Pitre, Baylor

It was a fairly unmemorable day for the safeties, but Jalen Pitre looked like an absolute star. His ball skills combined with how willing he is to come down from his deep position make him such a good prospect in this class.

He had a few highlight plays in the one on ones and battled with the best that this class has to offer. While he was already a big name coming down here, Pitre is really standing out among this safety group.

Honorable Mention: Kerby Joseph, Illinois