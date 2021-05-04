Colts Rookie Could Be Their Newest Versatile Utility Lineman

Colts seventh-round pick Will Fries spoke to the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since being selected with the 248th-overall pick.

It's often the case that seventh-round picks in the NFL Draft are ho-hum selections that have a long shot at making a team's roster.

The Indianapolis Colts made a pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft over the weekend that carries a lot more weight than that, though.

With the 248th-overall pick, Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries became the most recent Colts addition.

The redshirt senior made 42 starts for the Nittany Lions, including 26 at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at right guard, and one more at left guard. Needless to say, he's smart and versatile.

Fries spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon for the first time since being selected.

Here are the quick hits.

Fries kept in contact with Colts during pre-draft process: The Colts showed Fries interestest and spoke with him throughout the pre-draft process, eventually becoming their final draft pick of the year.

Yeah, I talked to the Colts a fair amount throughout the process. I feel like there was a team interested in me going into today’s draft. I was just extremely blessed and lucky to have this opportunity and looking forward to making the most of it.

Fries' versatility should be a big asset moving forward: Fries' multiple starts at different positions means he's a quick learner and should eventually be able to contribute wherever the Colts need him.

I think it’s going to help me a ton. Being a guy who can play multiple positions and play at a high level at those positions, I think that’s one of my biggest assets. I think that’s going to help me out a lot going forward.

Because of his size and versatility, Fries doesn't yet know where the Colts plan to play him: At his size (6'6", 309, 32-7/8" arms) and with his experience playing different spots, it obviously raises the question of where the Colts plan to play him. He hadn't been told yet, but they do list him as a guard on the roster.

I think both (guard and tackle). It wasn’t specifically said, but I feel like the versatility definitely helps.

Fries is ready for whatever the Colts ask him to do and whatever position that may include: Just like he did at Penn State, Fries is ready for whatever is asked of him.

I think I can handle all that. Preparing and playing both positions in seven games this year, I think that helped me. I want to do whatever is best for the team and help put the team in the best position possible. That’s going to be my number one goal no matter what.

