Colts Rookie Could Be Their Newest Versatile Utility Lineman

Horseshoe Huddle
HomeNewsDraftPodcastSI.com
Search

Quick Hits: Will Fries Could Be Colts' Newest Versatile Utility Lineman

Colts seventh-round pick Will Fries spoke to the media Saturday afternoon for the first time since being selected with the 248th-overall pick.
Author:
Publish date:

It's often the case that seventh-round picks in the NFL Draft are ho-hum selections that have a long shot at making a team's roster.

The Indianapolis Colts made a pick in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft over the weekend that carries a lot more weight than that, though.

With the 248th-overall pick, Penn State offensive lineman Will Fries became the most recent Colts addition.

The redshirt senior made 42 starts for the Nittany Lions, including 26 at right tackle, nine at left tackle, six at right guard, and one more at left guard. Needless to say, he's smart and versatile.

Fries spoke to the media on Saturday afternoon for the first time since being selected.

Here are the quick hits.

Fries kept in contact with Colts during pre-draft process: The Colts showed Fries interestest and spoke with him throughout the pre-draft process, eventually becoming their final draft pick of the year.

Yeah, I talked to the Colts a fair amount throughout the process. I feel like there was a team interested in me going into today’s draft. I was just extremely blessed and lucky to have this opportunity and looking forward to making the most of it.

Fries' versatility should be a big asset moving forward: Fries' multiple starts at different positions means he's a quick learner and should eventually be able to contribute wherever the Colts need him.

I think it’s going to help me a ton. Being a guy who can play multiple positions and play at a high level at those positions, I think that’s one of my biggest assets. I think that’s going to help me out a lot going forward.

Nov 3, 2018; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive lineman Chase Winovich (15) rushes on Penn State Nittany Lions offensive lineman Will Fries (71) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!

Because of his size and versatility, Fries doesn't yet know where the Colts plan to play him: At his size (6'6", 309, 32-7/8" arms) and with his experience playing different spots, it obviously raises the question of where the Colts plan to play him. He hadn't been told yet, but they do list him as a guard on the roster.

I think both (guard and tackle). It wasn’t specifically said, but I feel like the versatility definitely helps.

Fries is ready for whatever the Colts ask him to do and whatever position that may include: Just like he did at Penn State, Fries is ready for whatever is asked of him.

I think I can handle all that. Preparing and playing both positions in seven games this year, I think that helped me. I want to do whatever is best for the team and help put the team in the best position possible. That’s going to be my number one goal no matter what.

How do you feel about the Fries pick? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

Sep 29, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) blocks during the fourth quarter against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Beaver Stadium. Ohio State defeated Penn State 27-26. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Colts Rookie Could Be Their Newest Versatile Utility Lineman

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Fireworks go off near the stage after the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Quick Hits: Mike Strachan Feels He's 'Special Player the Colts Need'

Sep 1, 2018; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions offensive linesmen Will Fries (71) during the third quarter against the Appalachian State Mountaineers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Appalachian State 45-38 in overtime. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

ESPN Draft Expert Questions Colts' Draft Class

Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox is a popular NFL fantasy pick-up after catching five passes for 111 yards, both career bests, in Sunday's home win over Minnesota.
News

Colts Veteran TE Signs Second-Round Tender

Dec 31, 2019; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs the ball against the Utah Utes in the second half at the Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Pro Football Focus Hands Out Grade of Colts' Draft Class

Texas Longhorns quarterback Sam Ehlinger (11) runs the ball into the end zone in overtime for a score against Oklahoma Sooners in an NCAA college football game at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas. [RICARDO B. BRAZZIELL/AMERICAN-STATESMAN] Texas Vs Ou
Draft

Colts Rookie QB Says It's a 'Blessing' to Work with Frank Reich

Oct 27, 2018; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Florida Gators defensive back Shawn Davis (31) and defensive back Trey Dean III (21) talk during the first half at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Shawn Davis in Round 5, Pick 165 Overall

Oct 24, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; Southern Methodist Mustangs tight end Kylen Granson (83) makes a reception against Cincinnati Bearcats during the second half at Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports
Draft

Evaluating the Value: Colts Select Kylen Granson in Round 4, Pick 127 Overall