2023 NFL Draft Profile: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Will Levis had an inconsistent collegiate career, but his potential is through the roof. If he's available by the Indianapolis Colts' pick, should Indy pull the trigger?

Will Levis was a former three-star recruit out of Madison, Connecticut. He was a bit under the radar as a high school recruit, ranking as the 24th-rated pro-style quarterback in the nation. Still, Levis was able to attend Penn State at the conclusion of his high school career.

Levis had a fairly unremarkable two-year stint with the Nittany Lions, as he was mostly used as a reserve quarterback and wildcat rusher for the team. He finished his Penn State career with 644 yards and three touchdowns passing along with 473 yards and six touchdowns rushing in 14 games played.

At the conclusion of his sophomore season, Levis opted to transfer to the University of Kentucky to finish off his college career. As the Wildcats' starting quarterback, and with a fairly strong roster around him, Levis was able to hit new career highs in all passing categories. He finished the 2021 season with 2,826 yards passing (66% completion percentage) with 24 touchdowns and 13 interceptions.

Levis decided to return for his senior season in 2022, and this decision may have hurt his draft stock just a tad. His numbers dipped a little bit, as Kentucky lost a majority of their offensive line and receiver group to the NFL (plus his Offensive Coordinator also got an NFL job). Still, Levis was able to put up a respectable stat line of 2,406 yards passing (65.4% completion percentage) with 19 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Levis was voted as a two-time Team Captain at Kentucky and was a notable face in the Wildcat community. For more on his off-the-field community work, read the Community Cats section of this hyperlink.

Positives

Arm Talent

Levis has one of the more natural arms in this draft class. There was an article by The Athletic back in 2021 that detailed his work with a Canadian biomechanics expert, and it is easy to see the progress on the field. In short, Levis has some of the best hip rotation and torque that I have seen from a college quarterback.

He generates so much power and velocity in his hips that his arm looks effortless on the field. He can throw from his backfoot or even without setting his feet, it doesn't matter. He (almost) always is able to generate the power necessary on his throws due to his hip rotation.

He does have some accuracy concerns down the field, mainly outside of the hashes because of his footwork concerns, but he has a gifted arm with unlimited potential down the field.

Ability on the Move

This section goes hand in hand with the previous one, but Levis is a smooth operator outside of the pocket on the move. He actually suffers from the same symptom that plagues most big-armed passers with poor footwork; his footwork improves substantially when he is on the move.

When he is able to get outside of the pocket on scrambles and play-action passes, he does a great job of aligning himself to his targets and flicking the ball out where it needs to be. Teams that like to incorporate heavy play-action into their offense should love this trait in Levis.

Quick Game Operator

Levis certainly has some work to do as a passer, but I was pretty impressed with his ability to operate in the quick passing game. He has a lightning-fast release, and he combines that with excellent placement on short throws to maximize run-after-catch potential for the offense.

When Levis is able to stay in rhythm and ahead of the sticks, he can be an efficient passer on these types of concepts. He has great feel, accuracy, and decision-making when asked to do these things. Levis' money will be made on what he can do down the field, but I love his potential as a west coast-like quarterback early in his career (in a scheme similar to Frank Reich's or Doug Pederson's).

Another side note that won't be shown below: he also has excellent placement on screen passes to receivers and running backs. This may not be extremely important, but those extra inches of placement can be the difference between a 10-yard gain and a three-yard loss.

Negatives

I mentioned it a few times above, but the biggest thing holding back Levis is his footwork. He suffers from some of the more common mechanical issues we see in young quarterbacks, as he struggles to set his feet properly on throws outside of the hashes. When doing this, he loses accuracy and velocity on his throws.

Another bad habit that he developed this season was losing his footwork when the pressure started to close in. His offensive line (and play-calling) was a mess this season, but he made matters worse at times with his inability to react to the rush. He panicked under duress, and it led to some bad misses down the field.

These issues are completely fixable, but as we saw with Carson Wentz in Indy, it doesn't always iron itself out. Levis has phenomenal mechanics from his hips up to his shoulders, but his feet are currently holding him back. If he can just correct this one issue, he can fully hit his potential in the NFL.