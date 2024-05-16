Colts' Money Downs: Mesh was a Massive Success in 2023

Air Raid 30-For-30: Day 10



The 2nd read on Mesh is the playside flat receiver. This can be our F/H, depending on formation. This progression remains true when we tag "Post-Wheel" to the concept. No matter the formation, it's always:



1-Z

2-PS Flat

3-PS Mesh

4-BS Mesh

5-BS Flat pic.twitter.com/C4Oz5q75KR