    December 20, 2021
    SI Colts Exclusive Interview: Cornerback Isaiah Rodgers

    Colts' cornerback Isaiah Rodgers joined me for an exclusive interview to talk about his breakout season in year two.
    One of the best developments of the 2021 NFL season for the Indianapolis Colts has been the play of second-year cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. He has effectively made the jump from pure special teams player to legitimate starter in just one offseason.

    I was fortunate enough to be able to sit down with Rodgers for a quick chat on his improvements in year two, his thoughts on sending Kenny Moore II to the Pro Bowl, and the impact that Cornerbacks Coach James Rowe has had on the secondary.

    We also break down his two interceptions on the season in detail through his eyes as a player.

    Click the link below to watch the full length interview. Remember to hit that subscribe button to the channel for more content like this in the future!

