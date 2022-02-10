Gus Bradley Glossary: What is the Big End Position?

After talking about the LEO position earlier in the week, let's shift our focus to the other defensive end spot.

The Indianapolis Colts have made a new hire at defensive coordinator, as they have agreed to terms with long time coach Gus Bradley. In this new series for the site, I will be defining some important terms for this defense to give you all a better understanding of them when they pop up in future articles.

Our next topic of discussion is the position across from the LEO; the Big End. While this position isn't as flashy as the LEO, it is just as vital to the success of the defense.

In today's article, I'll define what this position is and which players on the Colts' roster could fit this role.

What is a Big End?

The LEO position is typically the smaller defensive end (around 250 pounds) that's primary focus is rushing the passer. The Big End is almost the inverse of that. A Big End is a larger defensive end (around 270-280) that will play in a lot tighter in certain formations.

The term Big End is actually something I took from my good friend Matty F. Brown of Sports Illustrated Seahawks. Here is what he had to say about the position in an article last year:

As the big end is, well, bigger and possesses some inside skillset, it makes sense to align him away from the 3-technique and to the bubble. A key part of Seattle’s defense has been, rather than aligning the big end in a 5-technique alignment, reducing him down to 4-technique or 4i to remove the obvious running bubble and crowd the major running lane.

To understand where the Big End will be aligned, we have to talk about two different defensive calls. An "Under" call essentially turns a base 4-3 defense into a 5-2. The SAM linebacker steps up to the line, on the side of the Big End, and acts as the fifth defensive lineman from a stand up position.

In these Under calls, the Big End can play anywhere from 5-Technique (on the outside shoulder of the offensive tackle) down to a 3-Technique (in the B gap between the guard and tackle).

Here is an example from Bradley's defense last year. Number 34 is the SAM stepping up to the line and Maxx Crosby is aligned as the Big End just outside of the offensive tackle. In these under calls, the Big End will usually be accompanied by the 1-Technique (Grover Stewart on the Colts) since the Big End is playing a tighter gap than normal.

The other defensive call is "Over." Over is a basic 4-3 look with the SAM back at his normal position with the linebackers. In this look, the Big End is usually somewhere between a 6-Technique (head up on the tight end) or a 7-Technique (in the gap between the tight end and tackle).

The Big End will typically be on the side of the 3-Technique (DeForest Buckner on the Colts) in these Over looks. Here is an example from Bradley's Raiders this past season. Notice how Crosby is now out a bit wider since he has the 3-Tech on the interior beside him.

To sum all of this up (I know I used the word technique a lot there), the Big End is a heftier defensive end that can play anywhere from 3-Tech all the way out to 7-Tech. This player has to be able to be a good run defender, as they will likely have to take on more double teams, and have more gap responsibility than the LEO on the other side.

In Under looks, with the SAM on the defensive line, the Big End is typically in tighter. The Big End essentially plays the role of a 3-4 defensive end in this call. In Over looks, the Big End is a bit wider, but still has gap control on the outside shoulder of the tackle.

Do the Colts Have a LEO on the Roster?

Former Defensive Coordinator Matt Eberflus aptly prepared the Colts to fill this need with his affinity towards stopping the run. 2021 draft pick Dayo Odeyingbo seems like the most likely candidate for this spot (at the moment).

Odeyingbo is the perfect size (276 pounds) to excel at this position, especially since he played more of a defensive tackle role in college. He is athletic enough to play outside as a 7-Tech and strong enough to shift down to a 3-Tech if needed.

The other player to consider at this spot is Tyquan Lewis. Lewis was enjoying a breakout season for the Colts before tearing his ACL halfway through the 2021 campaign. He is currently slated to be a free agent, but he could return to the Colts to provide depth at this key spot.

The Colts have plenty of options to fill this key position on the defensive line going into next season.

Final Thoughts

While the Big End is traditionally more of a run stopper in this scheme, Gus Bradley has been able to get great production out of the spot. Michael Bennett, Joey Bosa, and Maxx Crosby were all dominant players lining up at this position.

While the Colts could go a few ways with filling this role, second-year player Dayo Odeyingbo is the perfect fit. He should get a prime chance to take over a very important position on the Colts' defense.

