Heat Check on Alec Pierce, Rodney Thomas II, and Other Young Players

The Indianapolis Colts have limped out of the gate in 2022, starting the season at an ugly 2-2-1 record. Despite the team's disjointed play, the Colts have had some young players emerge early in the season.

From rookies to veterans getting their first real action, today I dive into the play of four young players and discuss whether or not I'm buying or selling their early production.

Offensive Standouts

Alec Pierce

The star of the Colts' abysmal offense the past three weeks has been rookie wide receiver Alec Pierce. Pierce got off to a bit of a rocky start to this season, dropping a wide open touchdown in week one and missing week two with a concussion. He bounced back in a big way in week three, however.

Since returning from his concussion, Pierce has hauled in 15 receptions for 222 yards in three games. He has come up clutch for the team as well, making big receptions on the game-winning drive against the Chiefs in week three and on the game-tying drive against the Broncos in week five.

Jonathan Hagler:

I'm buying Alec Pierce because he's a good athlete, a really good athlete. I love him as that wide receiver two in Indy because he is a big body with great speed and good hands. That is your ideal number two in the NFL. A good wingman is so important for your number one guy (Michael Pittman Jr) to have success.

It is safe to say that Hag and I are fully buying Alec Pierce as a difference-maker for the Colts. He still has some work to do, but he is currently excelling in so many ways for this offense. If the Matt Ryan and the offensive line begin to figure things out, Pierce could be in for an even bigger season.

Ashton Dulin

The Colts' wide receiver depth chart looked fairly thin coming into the season. With the emergence of Pierce and the steady play of Ashton Dulin, the Colts' preseason weakness has actually been a strength early this season. Dulin may not be posting flashy numbers, but he has been as steady as it gets in the passing game so far this year.

Dulin was coming off of a career-best season in 2021, where he appeared in all 17 games and caught 13 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. In just five games this year, Dulin as already come close to surpassing last year's totals. He has 12 receptions for 168 yards in 2022 thus far.

Dulin is far from a breakout star, but his play has been one of the few consistencies in this ailing Colts' offense. In the team's last three games, he has four receptions for 43 yards. All four of the receptions came on third down and helped the team move the chains for a first.

Jonathan Hagler:

He's a good roster guy. Some guys get their moments and they don't capitalize on them. This is a guy that I want on my team AND he's used to doing the dirty work. On the clips that we've seen this year, he is doing the dirty work. These are contested catches over the middle where he is going to get hit, and he's still coming up with the ball. I'm buying this guy, I love it.

Ashton Dulin may never be a top three receiver, but he is a consistent and hardworking bottom of the roster guy that you want on your team. I am all the way in on his impact for the Colts.

*Dulin was placed on IR earlier this week, so hopefully we get to see him back later in the season.

Defensive Standouts

Rodney Thomas II

The most surprising, or rather unexpected, breakout player of 2022 has to be seventh round rookie safety Rodney Thomas II. Filling in for the injured Julian Blackmon, Thomas II has looked like a natural as the single-high safety in Gus Bradley's scheme.

In three games played, Thomas II has totaled 10 tackles, three pass deflections, and an interception. He has looked fast and explosive on the backend, making huge plays on deep throws against the Broncos and the Chiefs.

While I am fully on board with his potential, he has had some rookie moments on the backend. That is to be expected, especially when facing a QB like Pat Mahomes in his first NFL action, but the arrow is certainly pointing up on his game.

Jonathan Hagler:

I see a guy that clearly has playmaking in him. He attacks the football. I see a guy that is doing his job, but maybe a little bit too robotic with it. He's a young guy that hasn't seen enough reps yet in the NFL, but I want to see him relate to the main threats a little bit more. He's probably playing it a bit too safe but, at the end of the day, if you don't give up touchdowns in the NFL, you'll play for a long time.

He's a really good athlete that covers some ground and attacks the football. I want to see more of this guy, because I was impressed. You aren't supposed to come into the NFL and just dominate, so I have been really impressed by him so far.

I, like Hag, am not fully buying Thomas II as the long term option at free safety, but I'm certainly intrigued. He is playing some good football at the moment, and this is while he is still learning his job and assignments. I have high hopes for his future with the team:

Zaire Franklin

The last player that I wanted to highlight today is linebacker Zaire Franklin. While Franklin doesn't really classify as a young player anymore, he is a veteran seeing his first real run as a starter. After an up and down first few weeks, Franklin has become a really solid player in recent games.

On the year, Franklin has a league-leading 54 tackles, two tackles for a loss, two QB hits, and two pass deflections on the season. He has grown steadily each game, and he appears to be fully adept to performing the difficult assignments given to him in Gus Bradley's scheme.

Even when he is making mistakes, he is making them at 100 miles per hour and flying downhill. He is playing confident and aggressive at linebacker, and he is a big reason why the Colts' defense has found success early this season.

Jonathan Hagler:

I loved what I saw on film. I saw violence, I saw a physical player, I saw a great athlete.. I saw a guy with a great motor. For linebackers and defensive linemen, I would say having a great motor is one of the most important traits that you can have.

He was running step for step with Jerry Jeudy in the redzone! That was impressive. More so than the pass breakups on (Travis) Kelce or blowing up linemen, going and being able to run step for step with Jerry Jeudy is something I like to see.

Zaire Franklin is far from a star linebacker in this league, but he is playing some excellent football at the moment. The Colts' defense hasn't missed a beat without star linebacker Shaquille Leonard, and the team (and the fans) have Franklin to thank for that.

