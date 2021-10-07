    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Four

    The fourth episode in a series where I am joined by my friend Jonathan Hagler to discuss the Colts' coverage successes and mistakes of the past week.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Colts Fans! We are back with another episode of the show Into the DB Film Room! Each week, I will be joined by Jonathan Hagler to dive into how the Colts' defensive backs performed in the week prior.

    Despite the Colts getting the win in this game, there just wasn't too many clips to talk about for the defensive backs. The Colts mostly sat in a soft cover-two zone in this game so there weren't too many opportunities in coverage.

    Still, we were able to cover these topics in the episode:

    • Andrew Sendejo's pass breakup early
    • Xavier Rhodes' concerns with pass interference calls
    • Yet another redzone miscommunication leading to a score
    • Isaiah Rodgers' first career start
    • Naming our Most Improved DB, Best DB, and Needs Impovement DB of the quarter season mark

    Clink the link below to see our film analysis of each of these points plus much much more. Also, while you are there, remember to hit the subscribe button on the YouTube channel to keep up to date with this series going forward!

    Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

    Follow Jon on Twitter @JonHaglerCR.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

    Miami Dolphins Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81), is upended by Indianapolis Colts strong safety Andrew Sendejo during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    Film

    Into the DB Film Room w/ Hicks and Hag: Episode Four

    21 seconds ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines (21) runs with the football during the fourth quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Ravens: Week 5 Thursday Injury Report

    46 minutes ago
    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28), scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during NFL game at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday in Miami Gardens.
    News

    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Ravens Matchup

    4 hours ago
    Sep 26, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) gestures to the crowd after forcing a fumble against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Colts’ LB Darius Leonard the X-Factor in Matchup vs. Ravens

    6 hours ago
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts inside linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) tackles Miami Dolphins tight end Durham Smythe (81) during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium.
    News

    Colts PFF Grades vs. Dolphins: Bobby Okereke Makes 'NFL Week 4 Team of the Week'

    6 hours ago
    The Indianapolis Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez (8) runs punting drills during the Indianapolis Colts camp on Friday, July 30, 2021, at Grand Park in Westfield Ind.
    News

    Colts' Rigoberto Sanchez Named AFC's Week 4 Special Teams Player of the Week

    Oct 6, 2021
    USATSI_16887262
    Film

    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Week 4 vs. Miami Dolphins

    Oct 6, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) calls the snap at the line during the second half against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium.
    Film

    Wentzday: Colts’ QB Takes Care of Business vs. Dolphins

    Oct 6, 2021