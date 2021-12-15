Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    The Mechanics of Carson Wentz: Improving Outside the Numbers

    With the Colts coming off of their bye week, I created a quick video breaking down how much Carson Wentz has improved throwing outside the numbers.
    The Indianapolis Colts are coming off of a bye week, thus ruining my weekly mechanics breakdown of Carson Wentz. So, this week, I decided to make a quick video breaking down a major area of improvement in the quarterback's game.

    The main focal points of this series in the offseason were Wentz's struggles with aligning his feet to his target and his issues with keeping his body in sync while throwing. These concerns are a major reason why he struggled on outside throws a year ago.

    Jumping to now, I have been really impressed with his development in this area. In the video below, I break down his mechanical improvements on these throws and even show the stats to back up my claims.

    Click the link below and subscribe to the YouTube channel for more content like this!

