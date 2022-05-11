Colts' UDFA Profile: Defensive End Cullen Wick

The Colts signed Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick after the 2022 NFL Draft. What does this athletic pass rusher bring to the team?

The Indianapolis Colts signed a massive UDFA class this offseason, as the number of signed players sits above 20 thus far. In this gigantic draft class, there are quite a few interesting names to watch come Training Camp for the team.

One of the more underrated signings after the draft was Tulsa defensive end Cullen Wick. Wick, 24, was a productive college player that had a strong pre-draft process this offseason. Here is what our sister site, The Draft Bible with Sports Illustrated, had to say about Wick:

Wick grew up in a tiny farming town in Hallettsville, Tex. He was in a graduating class of only 26 classmates, which left him very little recruiting options. His goal at the time was to get his college paid for via playing football. Blinn Junior College was his first destination prior to finishing out his career at Tulsa as a three-year letter winner. He is a consistent player who seldom is out of position. General manager Chris Ballard has shown he likes solid character guys who love the game of football. Hence, the addition of Wick to the roster.

Wick finished his college career with 94 total tackles, 16 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, and one forced fumble in 35 games played with Tulsa.

In today's film room, I break down what Wick could bring to the Colts and if he has a chance of making the initial 53-man roster.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 267 pounds

Arm Length: 32.75 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.81 seconds / Bench Press: 25 reps / Vertical Jump: 37 inches / Broad Jump: 124 inches

Tenacity in the Run Game

The Colts under Chris Ballard have always put a premium on defensive players that show consistent energy and hustle on every play. Obviously every team would say that this is a priority, but the Colts have specifically preached that this ability can determine playing time and determine which players end up making the final roster.

Wick is one of those players that will never be caught loafing on the field. He consistently works on every play, and he has the athletic ability and strength to power through any obstacle in his way. He may not be great at shedding blocks in the run game, but he will always be found driving through offensive linemen to make a play.

Some Potential As a Pass Rusher

I was pleasantly surprised by Wick's ability as a pass rusher on film. He is certainly raw, but there are some traits to work with and build on in his game. I was particularly impressed with his strength and explosion off of the line.

He has to continue to work on softening the edge on the outside, but he could be a sneaky good power rusher if he continues to develop in the league. He has some real pop in his hands and his length should be a major plus in the trenches.

Eye-Opening Long Arm

Wick's long arm pass rush move has some real potential. He is already well versed in his hand placement and power on this move, he just needs to refine some aspects to make it more effective.

When he landed this move in college, it was quite deadly. Like I mentioned above, if he can work on some counters and work on softening the edge a bit better, this long arm rush could be pretty effective in the NFL. He has some serious pop with this move.

The Bottom Line

Cullen Wick was an under-the-radar UDFA signing that was a pleasant surprise for me on film. He has some work to do to become a full time NFL player, but he certainly has some traits to work with. I doubt he makes the initial 53-man roster in year one, but he could compete for a spot in year two after a season on the practice squad.

Overall, Wick has some promising traits and he could make a splash with a strong offseason with the team. He is a player that was well worth the shot in the UDFA period after the draft.

