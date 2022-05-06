Colts' UDFA Profile: Offensive Tackle Ryan Van Demark

The Colts gave a rather large UDFA contract to offensive tackle Ryan Van Demark after the 2022 NFL Draft. What does this athletic offensive tackle bring to the team?

After addressing the major need of left tackle earlier in the draft with the selection of Bernhard Raimann, the Colts opted to spend fairly big at the position in the UDFA pool. The team gave UConn's Ryan Van Demark a guarantee of $175,000, which was good for the eighth highest guaranteed money out of UDFA contract this season.

While this doesn't make Van Demark a lock for the final roster by any means, it does show just how interested the Colts were in adding him after the draft concluded. Van Demark is an older tackle prospect that had some buzz this draft season after a strong East-West Shrine Bowl and elite offseason workouts.

In today's film room, I break down what Van Demark could bring to the Colts and if he has a chance of making the initial 53-man roster.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 307 pounds

Arm Length: 35 1/2 inches

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 5.27 seconds / Bench Press: 24 reps / Vertical Jump: 30.5 inches / Broad Jump: 112 inches / Short Shuttle: 4.5 seconds / 3-Cone: 7.5 seconds

Strong Run Blocker

Van Demark is a raw player, but he has some ability out of the gate as a run blocker. He uses his big frame to his advantage and his nimble footwork is a major asset to have on wham and trap plays.

On this play below, he is responsible for down blocking on the 'B' gap on the inside. As the ball is snapped, the Army linebacker attempts to shoot this gap to disrupt the play. Van Demark quickly slides into position and runs the linebacker out of the play to create space for his running back up the middle.

Potential as a Pass Blocker

Van Demark is far from a finished product as a pass blocker, but there are some tools to work with. Currently he struggles with his footwork and his hand placement, but those are aspects that can be improved upon with practice and repetition.

He is, however, a massive player with long arms and nimble feet. While he did hurt himself technically from time to time, he was typically able to recover in college due to these outstanding traits. He is a difficult player to get around off the edge, even with the concerns in his game.

Promise in Angle Sets

As I've mentioned in the past, the Colts are a bit unique with how they approach pass blocking on the offensive line. They prefer their tackles to use more aggressive angle sets rather than sitting back in a vertical set.

For a massive (yet nimble) player like Van Demark, this should suit his skill set well. These sets will allow for him to get on edge rushers in a hurry without having to worry about perfecting his steps in his vertical drop. He has a ton of potential to improve as a pass blocker in this scheme, he just needs Colts' OL Coach Chris Strausser to work his magic.

The Bottom Line

Ryan Van Demark is a high upside project that will need a ton of time before he sees the field in the NFL. He was signed as an UDFA, but his contract from the Colts suggests that they view him in much higher regard than they would a typical undrafted free agent.

For year one, I see his role being similar to that of Will Fries last season. Fries made the roster, and stayed on it all season, but was a healthy scratch in a majority of the games. I can see a similar avenue working for Van Demark, as he may be too valuable of an asset to release come roster cut downs.

Overall, Van Demark has insane athletic traits to work with and could be a long term swing tackle option for the team with proper development. Chris Strausser has had success in the past developing players, and this is a perfect ball of clay to give him at tackle.

