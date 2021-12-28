Skip to main content
    December 28, 2021
    Colts Place Quarterback Carson Wentz on Covid-19 List

    With a potential playoff-clinching game upcoming for the Colts, starting quarterback Carson Wentz will likely be out due to Covid-19 protocols.
    The Indianapolis Colts announced that quarterback Carson Wentz is being placed on the Reserve/Covid-19 list today. Wentz becomes the team's 15th addition to the list since last week.

    Wentz has been enjoying a nice, bounce-back season in 2021. He has completed 289 of 460 passes for 3,230 yards and 25 touchdowns with just six interceptions.

    His status for the upcoming game against the Las Vegas Raiders is now in serious doubt. If the NFL passes a new mandate that falls in line with the revised CDC guidelines (which recommend Covid positive people to isolate for just five days rather than 10), then Wentz could be able to suit up on Sunday.

    If not, that would leave the Colts without their starting quarterback in a potential playoff-clinching game.

    If the Colts win this weekend, they secure their spot in the playoffs. If they lose, then it all comes down to the week 18 game in Jacksonville.

    At the end of the day, this is just brutal timing for the Colts as they make their final push for the playoffs. Hopefully Wentz can be cleared to play on Sunday, but if not, their playoff hopes rest in the hands of rookie 6th round pick Sam Ehlinger.

    Aug 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger (4) passes against the Minnesota Vikings in the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

    Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

