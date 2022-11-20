Colts, Eagles Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 11 Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles are ready to square off on Sunday afternoon.

Entering the game, starting MIKE linebacker Zaire Franklin (illness), starting outside cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. (illness), and starting right tackle Braden Smith (back) were all questionable with injuries, but all are active. Likewise, the Eagles signed a pair of veteran free agents late this week in defensive tackles Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh. Both are active.

After monitoring the status of a few players throughout the weekend, the teams have now announced their full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 11 matchup.

S Trevor Denbow

QB Nick Foles

DE Kwity Paye

OL Matt Pryor

WR Mike Strachan

DT Chris Williams

TE Jelani Woods

Woods was downgraded to DNP on Thursday and Friday after participating on Wednesday, so it appears there was a setback in his recovery from his shoulder injury. He was ruled out on Friday. Paye was also ruled out on Friday after not practicing with his ankle injury all week.

QB Ian Book

CB Josh Jobe

G Sua Opeta

RB Trey Sermon

G Josh Sills

Jobe and slot corner Avonte Maddox (hamstring) were both out last week, and that continues this week. Maddox was placed on Injured Reserve this week, knocking him out for this matchup. Starting tight end Dallas Goedert was as well after suffering a shoulder injury on Monday against the Washington Commanders.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.