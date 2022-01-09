Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead Of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Jaguars on the road, including one defensive starter. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Aiming to break a six-game losing streak in Jacksonville and punch their ticket to the AFC playoffs as a Wild Card team, the Indianapolis Colts will be without a veteran defensive starter for another week.

On Sunday, the Colts announced that cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be inactive against the Jaguars and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, pushing Isaiah Rodgers into the lineup once again.

Along with Rhodes, the Colts also announced that the following are inactive for the Week 18 finale: defensive end Ben Banogu, OL Julie'n Davenport, OL Will Fries, RB Marlon Mack, WR Dezmon Patmon, and WR Michael Strachan.

After dealing with an injury all week long, star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active for Sunday's game after being labeled questionable. Along with Buckner, wide receiver Parris Campbell is active after being activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday.

For the Jaguars, just four players were listed as inactive ahead of Sunday's season finale.

The Jaguars announced the following are inactive Sunday: tight end James O'Shaughnessy, WR Tavon Austin, DL Taven Bryan and TE Kahale Warring.

Have thoughts on the inactives ahead of Sunday's season finale between the Colts and Jaguars? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.