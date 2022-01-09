Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead Of Sunday's Matchup

The Colts announced seven inactives ahead of Sunday's regular season finale against the Jaguars on the road, including one defensive starter. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

Aiming to break a six-game losing streak in Jacksonville and punch their ticket to the AFC playoffs as a Wild Card team, the Indianapolis Colts will be without a veteran defensive starter for another week. 

On Sunday, the Colts announced that cornerback Xavier Rhodes will be inactive against the Jaguars and rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence, pushing Isaiah Rodgers into the lineup once again. 

Along with Rhodes, the Colts also announced that the following are inactive for the Week 18 finale: defensive end Ben Banogu, OL Julie'n Davenport, OL Will Fries, RB Marlon Mack, WR Dezmon Patmon, and WR Michael Strachan. 

After dealing with an injury all week long, star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is active for Sunday's game after being labeled questionable. Along with Buckner, wide receiver Parris Campbell is active after being activated from Injured Reserve on Saturday. 

For the Jaguars, just four players were listed as inactive ahead of Sunday's season finale. 

Read More

The Jaguars announced the following are inactive Sunday: tight end James O'Shaughnessy, WR Tavon Austin, DL Taven Bryan and TE Kahale Warring. 

Have thoughts on the inactives ahead of Sunday's season finale between the Colts and Jaguars? Drop a line in the comments section below letting us know how you feel! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

An Indianapolis Colts helmet rests on a sideline bench during the team's AFC Wild-Card playoff game at Houston in January of 2019.
Game Day

Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead Of Sunday's Matchup

22 seconds ago
Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) makes a touchdown catch under the pressure of Indianapolis Colts cornerback Kenny Moore II (23) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts Aiming To Bounce Back After 'Wake-Up Call' In Loss To Raiders

17 hours ago
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
News

Bleacher Report Identifies One Player Colts Should Consider Adding This Off-Season

21 hours ago
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) still arms Jacksonville Jaguars free safety Rayshawn Jenkins (2) while rushing the ball Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Jaguars | Week 18 | Predictions & Picks

Jan 8, 2022
(L) Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. (R) Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports)
News

Colts vs. Jaguars, Week 18 Preview: Playoffs On the Line in Finale

Jan 7, 2022
Nov 14, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs the ball while Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defends in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Jaguars Announce Final Injury Report for Week 18

Jan 7, 2022
Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson (56) lifts Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) after he scores a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to tie the game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Quenton Nelson's 'Knowledge Of The Game' Key To Run-Game Success, Jonathan Taylor Says

Jan 7, 2022
Jan 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) tries to rally the fans during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. Raiders won 23-20. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Star Linebacker Reminds Team To 'Not Get Satisfied' Ahead Of Season Finale

Jan 7, 2022