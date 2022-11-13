Skip to main content

WATCH: Colts' Jonathan Taylor Scores Huge Touchdown to Reclaim Lead vs. Raiders

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor scored a 66-yard touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday to put the team up 19-14.
The Indianapolis Colts have been in control for the majority of Sunday's contest with the Las Vegas Raiders but after briefly losing their lead, running back Jonathan Taylor took it upon himself to reclaim it, gliding 66 yards down the field for his second touchdown of the season.

The play came on 2nd-and-6 with just over a minute remaining in the third quarter. It gave the Colts their first lead heading into the fourth quarter of the season.

The Colts held a 13-7 lead before surrendering it on a one-yard score by Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. Taylor put an end to the comeback just two plays later.

Through three quarters, Taylor has 18 carries for 137 yards (7.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 2 receptions for 16 yards (8.0 avg.).

His 66-yard run is his longest of the 2022 season, and his current yardage is his second-most in a game this season.

It's just the second touchdown of Taylor's season as he had nine at this point last season. In his seventh game of the season, Taylor now has 125 carries for 599 yards (4.8 avg.) and 2 touchdowns to go with 18 receptions for 87 yards (4.8 avg.)

