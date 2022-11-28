Colts Can Redirect Embarrassing Streak Against Steelers Monday

"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."

This is a quote that the Indianapolis Colts haven’t connected with well when it comes to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. boasting an abysmal 0-7 record against them since 2011.

The streak has spanned through several Colts quarterbacks: Kerry Collins, Curtis Painter, Andrew Luck, Matt Hasselbeck, Charlie Whitehurst, Scott Tolzien, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, and most recently, Philip Rivers. That is nine different quarterbacks in just a seven-game span.

The 2008 season was the last time the Colts held a victory over the Steelers. This was with Peyton Manning under center and the first season with Lucas Oil Stadium as the home of the horseshoe. Since Manning departed to the Denver Broncos and then retired, it has been a confused Colts team against the constant of Mike Tomlin and the recently-retired Ben Roethlisberger, who played in six out of the last seven games.

As far as points are concerned, it hasn’t been close, with it currently sitting at 221-136 in favor of the Steelers (31.6 PPG compared to 19.4), per The Football Database. Could this be a byproduct of having so many different starters under Center? Possibly, but now in 2022, the Colts have yet another field general in Matt Ryan, who will look to overcome his own obstacles that he’s had throughout his career against Pittsburgh.

While the Colts are 0-7 since 2011, Ryan is 0-3 in his career against the Steelers. Having met them in 2010, 2014, and 2018, Ryan is yet to put himself in the win column. He’s 79-of-119 passing for 847 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. This is all while being sacked 8 times, including 6 in 2018, per StatMuse. Ryan’s number has been owned by the Steelers in past years.

This is a golden opportunity for Ryan and the Colts, while at home, to overcome those obstacles against a struggling Steelers team.

Currently, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sits at 9 total turnovers over his seven-game stretch as the starter, with 8 interceptions and 1 fumble lost. Also, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.8) and has allowed Pickett to be sacked 20 times already.

With the playoff hopes hanging on, the Colts are in a must-win situation against a young quarterback who wants to prove himself with a veteran who is yet to win against the opposition he faces on primetime.

With a loss on Monday Night Football, the Colts would likely be out of the playoff conversation entirely. With a total of 0-10 between the two against Pittsburgh, the Colts and Ryan have to figure out a way to get out of Manning’s shadow and defeat the Steelers.

Current head coach Jeff Saturday was present on the field as Manning’s center the last time there was a victory for the Colts against the Steelers. Will he be able to resurrect that mindset? We will see tonight.

