Skip to main content

Colts Can Redirect Embarrassing Streak Against Steelers Monday

The Indianapolis Colts and quarterback Matt Ryan have had no success against the Pittsburgh Steelers in recent years, but they hope to change that in Week 12 on Monday Night Football.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

"Those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it."

This is a quote that the Indianapolis Colts haven’t connected with well when it comes to facing the Pittsburgh Steelers. boasting an abysmal 0-7 record against them since 2011.

The streak has spanned through several Colts quarterbacks: Kerry Collins, Curtis Painter, Andrew Luck, Matt Hasselbeck, Charlie Whitehurst, Scott Tolzien, Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, and most recently, Philip Rivers. That is nine different quarterbacks in just a seven-game span.

The 2008 season was the last time the Colts held a victory over the Steelers. This was with Peyton Manning under center and the first season with Lucas Oil Stadium as the home of the horseshoe. Since Manning departed to the Denver Broncos and then retired, it has been a confused Colts team against the constant of Mike Tomlin and the recently-retired Ben Roethlisberger, who played in six out of the last seven games.

As far as points are concerned, it hasn’t been close, with it currently sitting at 221-136 in favor of the Steelers (31.6 PPG compared to 19.4), per The Football Database. Could this be a byproduct of having so many different starters under Center? Possibly, but now in 2022, the Colts have yet another field general in Matt Ryan, who will look to overcome his own obstacles that he’s had throughout his career against Pittsburgh.

While the Colts are 0-7 since 2011, Ryan is 0-3 in his career against the Steelers. Having met them in 2010, 2014, and 2018, Ryan is yet to put himself in the win column. He’s 79-of-119 passing for 847 yards, 3 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. This is all while being sacked 8 times, including 6 in 2018, per StatMuse. Ryan’s number has been owned by the Steelers in past years.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

This is a golden opportunity for Ryan and the Colts, while at home, to overcome those obstacles against a struggling Steelers team.

Currently, rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett sits at 9 total turnovers over his seven-game stretch as the starter, with 8 interceptions and 1 fumble lost. Also, Pittsburgh ranks 23rd in the NFL in rushing yards per game (107.8) and has allowed Pickett to be sacked 20 times already.

With the playoff hopes hanging on, the Colts are in a must-win situation against a young quarterback who wants to prove himself with a veteran who is yet to win against the opposition he faces on primetime.

With a loss on Monday Night Football, the Colts would likely be out of the playoff conversation entirely. With a total of 0-10 between the two against Pittsburgh, the Colts and Ryan have to figure out a way to get out of Manning’s shadow and defeat the Steelers.

Current head coach Jeff Saturday was present on the field as Manning’s center the last time there was a victory for the Colts against the Steelers. Will he be able to resurrect that mindset? We will see tonight.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Matt Ryan vs Eagles Armond Feffer IndyStar USA TODAY NETWORK
Game Day

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Steelers Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) draws back to pass Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Matt Ryan's Highs, Kenny Pickett's Lows Key to Colts' Victory

By Andrew Moore
Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) is sacked by Indianapolis Colts defensive end Kwity Paye (51) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Titans won 24 to 17.
News

Colts Downgrade 3 Players Ahead of Monday Night Football

By Jake Arthur
Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) is brought down by Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) and safety Julian Blackmon (32) and during the second half at Allegiant Stadium.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: None Out, 4 Starters Questionable

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is sacked by Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham (55) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Why Colts’ Offensive Line Must Improve

By Drake Wally
Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) and Indianapolis Colts defensive end Dayo Odeyingbo (54) work to bring down Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, during a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Steelers Injury Report: Team in Rough Shape Ahead of MNF

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts safety Rodney McLeod Jr. (26) and Indianapolis Colts linebacker Bobby Okereke (58) celebrate a defensive stop Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Film

Bobby Okereke is KEY to Colts' Pass Defense: Film Room

By Zach Hicks
Jim Irsay Podium Jeff Saturday Intro Press Conference
News

Irsay getting Defensive over Head Coaching Decisions

By HH Staff