Colts, Patriots Announce Inactives Ahead of Saturday Night's Matchup

The Colts announced six inactives ahead of Saturday night's matchup against the Patriots.

The Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots have announced their inactives for their Week 15 matchup on Saturday night.

Coming into Saturday, the Colts listed starting center Ryan Kelly, who was recently activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list, as out with a knee/illness/personal designation. Defensive tackle Antwaun Woods is also out with a calf injury and has been placed on Injured Reserve.

The Patriots listed starting running back Damien Harris (hamstring), linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle), and offensive lineman Yodny Cajuste (illness) as out. Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive tackle Christian Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), offensive lineman Trent Brown (calf/wrist), kicker Nick Folk (left knee), and defensive back Adrian Phillips (knee) as questionable.

With the exception of Malik Jefferson and Kelly, it's the usual suspects of inactives/healthy scratches for the Colts.

This week, the Colts elevated linebacker Malik Jefferson and defensive tackle Chris Williams from the practice squad to the active roster. Jefferson is inactive while Williams is active Saturday.

