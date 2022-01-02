Colts vs. Raiders | Week 17 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 23-20 home loss to the Raiders.

The Indianapolis Colts fell at home to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 23-20.

Needing only a win to get into the playoffs, the Colts (9-7) came up short due in large part to a non-fully functional offense, although they can still get in with a win next week on the road.

The Raiders (9-7) looked more prepared for much of the contest, but it was another loss where the Colts seemed to beat themselves. Still, there were some positive takeaways and some standout performances.

Here are some of the highlights and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 148 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 108 yards

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 47 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 10

Sacks: DE Kwity Paye | 1.0

Takeaways: LB Darius Leonard, CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 interception

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 5 punts, 44.6-yard avg., 1 inside 20

Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 1 kickoff return, 20.0-yard avg.

OFFENSE

The Colts offense had their seventh game without a turnover this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 20 carries for 108 yards (5.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 1 reception (2 targets) for 6 yards.

He passed Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) for the most rushing yards in a single season in franchise history.

Taylor passed Eric Dickerson (2,036 in 1988) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage in a single season in franchise history.

Taylor tied Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.

Taylor passed Clinton Portis (31) for the second-most total touchdowns by a player in NFL history before turning 23 years old. Taylor (22) also became the youngest player in NFL history with 2,000-plus yards and 20-plus touchdowns from scrimmage in a single season (Dickerson was 23 in 1983).

Taylor became just the fourth player in franchise history to register 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season, joining James as the only other Colt to reach the mark in their second season.

Taylor tied James (1999) for the most 100-yard rushing games (10) in a single season in franchise history.

Taylor tied Earl Campbell (1979), Terrell Davis (1998), Larry Johnson (2005), and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) for the fourth-most games (nine) with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown in a single season in NFL history.

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 6 receptions (6 targets) for 47 yards (7.8 avg.).

He reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making it the first time he's hit the mark in his career.

Pittman joins T.Y. Hilton as the only other Colts player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in their second season.

The 2021-22 season is the first time the Colts have had a 1,000-yard rusher (Taylor) and receiver (Pittman) in the same season since 2016 (Frank Gore and Hilton).

DEFENSE

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 8 tackles (1 for loss), 0.5 sack, and 2 quarterback hits.

It was the most single-game tackles he has posted in his two years with the Colts.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

He passed Duane Bickett (524) for the most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.

Leonard passed Quentin Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in franchise history.

Leonard is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL among linebackers this season (four). Since entering the league in 2018, he leads linebackers in interceptions (11).

