Skip to main content
    •
    January 2, 2022
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Colts vs. Raiders | Week 17 | Crunching Numbers

    Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 23-20 home loss to the Raiders.
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts fell at home to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, 23-20.

    Needing only a win to get into the playoffs, the Colts (9-7) came up short due in large part to a non-fully functional offense, although they can still get in with a win next week on the road.

    The Raiders (9-7) looked more prepared for much of the contest, but it was another loss where the Colts seemed to beat themselves. Still, there were some positive takeaways and some standout performances.

    Here are some of the highlights and milestones reached by the Colts on Sunday afternoon.

    STATISTICAL LEADERS

    Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 148 yards

    Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 108 yards

    Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 47 yards

    Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 10

    Sacks: DE Kwity Paye | 1.0

    Takeaways: LB Darius Leonard, CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 interception

    Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 2-of-2 field goals (100.0%), 2-of-2 extra points (100.0%)

    Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 5 punts, 44.6-yard avg., 1 inside 20

    Read More

    Returns: Isaiah Rodgers | 1 kickoff return, 20.0-yard avg.

    OFFENSE

    • The Colts offense had their seventh game without a turnover this season, which is tied for the fourth-most in the NFL.

    Running back Jonathan Taylor had 20 carries for 108 yards (5.4 avg.) and 1 touchdown as well as 1 reception (2 targets) for 6 yards.

    • He passed Edgerrin James (1,709 in 2000) for the most rushing yards in a single season in franchise history.
    • Taylor passed Eric Dickerson (2,036 in 1988) for the fourth-most yards from scrimmage in a single season in franchise history.
    • Taylor tied Lenny Moore (20 in 1964) for the most total touchdowns in a single season in franchise history.
    • Taylor passed Clinton Portis (31) for the second-most total touchdowns by a player in NFL history before turning 23 years old. Taylor (22) also became the youngest player in NFL history with 2,000-plus yards and 20-plus touchdowns from scrimmage in a single season (Dickerson was 23 in 1983).
    • Taylor became just the fourth player in franchise history to register 2,000 yards from scrimmage in a single season, joining James as the only other Colt to reach the mark in their second season.
    • Taylor tied James (1999) for the most 100-yard rushing games (10) in a single season in franchise history.
    • Taylor tied Earl Campbell (1979), Terrell Davis (1998), Larry Johnson (2005), and LaDainian Tomlinson (2006) for the fourth-most games (nine) with 100-plus rushing yards and at least one rushing touchdown in a single season in NFL history.

    Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 6 receptions (6 targets) for 47 yards (7.8 avg.).

    • He reached 1,000 receiving yards for the season, making it the first time he's hit the mark in his career.
    • Pittman joins T.Y. Hilton as the only other Colts player to reach 1,000 receiving yards in their second season.
    • The 2021-22 season is the first time the Colts have had a 1,000-yard rusher (Taylor) and receiver (Pittman) in the same season since 2016 (Frank Gore and Hilton).

    DEFENSE

    Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner had 8 tackles (1 for loss), 0.5 sack, and 2 quarterback hits.

    • It was the most single-game tackles he has posted in his two years with the Colts.

    Linebacker Darius Leonard had 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

    • He passed Duane Bickett (524) for the most tackles by a Colts player in their first four seasons.
    • Leonard passed Quentin Coryatt (525) for the fifth-most tackles in franchise history.
    • Leonard is tied for the most interceptions in the NFL among linebackers this season (four). Since entering the league in 2018, he leads linebackers in interceptions (11).

    Who impressed you Sunday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFLFollow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Colts vs. Raiders | Week 17 | Crunching Numbers

    1 minute ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches the ball for a touchdown after it's juggled by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    Jake's Takes | Colts Suffer Bad Home Loss to Raiders

    1 hour ago
    Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) catches the ball for a touchdown after it's juggled by Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin (16), Las Vegas Raiders free safety Tre'von Moehrig (25) and Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Casey Hayward Jr. (29) on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    Game Day

    WATCH: Colts' T.Y. Hilton Makes Circus Catch for TD vs. Raiders

    3 hours ago
    Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a first down against the Arizona Cardinals in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
    Game Day

    Milestones Within Reach for Colts vs. Raiders

    5 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) rests on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. The Colts won, 31-0. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
    Game Day

    Colts, Raiders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

    5 hours ago
    Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) drops back to pass during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
    News

    Colts Activate QB Carson Wentz, CB T.J. Carrie, T Braden Smith from COVID List

    Jan 1, 2022
    The Indianapolis Colts celebrate a touchdown by running back Jonathan Taylor (28) during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at NRG Stadium in Houston. Indianapolis Colts Versus Houston Texans On Sunday Dec 5 2021 At Nrg Stadium In Houston Texas
    News

    Colts' Star RB 'Proud' Of 'Incredible Toughness' Shorthanded OL Has Shown

    Dec 31, 2021
    Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts wide receiver T.Y. Hilton (13) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders safety Lamarcus Joyner (29) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Raiders Showdown

    Dec 31, 2021