Colts Announce Plan for Offensive Tackle vs. Rams

September 19, 2021
Colts Likely to Use Rotation at Offensive Tackle vs. Rams

The Colts will likely use a few different players at offensive tackle against the Rams, per Frank Reich. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
Author:
Publish date:

The Indianapolis Colts will welcome back Eric Fisher as the starting left tackle on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams, but they are likely to utilize a rotation at left and right tackle to get Fisher some rest.

"Eric will start at left tackle, (and) Julién (Davenport) will start at right," Colts head coach Frank Reich told Colts reporter Larra Overton before the game. "Just because of how much Eric has missed, we probably won't play him every play. The plan is to kinda have a rotation, and then Julién will move over to left, and (Matt) Pryor will go to the right to give Eric a break just as he's trying to regain most of his conditioning."

Julién Davenport started for Fisher last week against the Seattle Seahawks but his prior experience on both sides of the line will allow him to see snaps along the left and right sides on Sunday. Likewise, newcomer Matt Pryor has experience all over the line and is set to see some snaps at right tackle.

The Colts signed Fisher as a free agent this spring to start at left tackle following the retirement of longtime former left tackle Anthony Castonzo.

Fisher tore an Achilles in the AFC Championship game back in January and spent much of training camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list before being healthy enough to practice the last couple of weeks.

No matter who plays at what spot, the Colts have a tough task ahead of them against Aaron Donald and the Rams' defensive front seven.

What do you think of this approach? Drop them below in the comment section!

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Eric Fisher (79) talks with coaches during Indianapolis Colts OTAs. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
