Colts vs. Texans | Week 6 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' Week 6 thrashing of the Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Indianapolis Colts (2-4) got a huge win in front of their home crowd on Sunday, prevailing 31-3 over the Houston Texans (1-5).

With a 28-point win, you can imagine there were plenty of standout individual performances wrapped up inside the overall team outcome.

Let's dig into some of the standouts and milestones reached.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 223 yards

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 145 yards

Receiving: WR T.Y. Hilton | 80 yards

Tackles: LB Bobby Okereke | 14

Sacks: DT DeForest Buckner, S Khari Willis | 1.0

Takeaways: LB Darius Leonard, CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 interception; S Khari Willis | 1 fumble recovery

Kicking: K Michael Badgley | 1-of- field goals (100.0%), 4-of-4 extra points (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 5 punts, 43.4-yard average, 2 inside 20

Returns: Ashton Dulin | 2 kickoff returns, 29.0-yard avg.; Nyheim Hines | 2 punt returns, 4.0-yard avg.

TEAM

The Colts' 28-point margin of victory was their biggest since Week 3 of 2020 when they defeated the New York Jets by 29 points.

OFFENSE

Quarterback Carson Wentz went 11-of-20 passing (55.0%) for 223 yards (11.2 YPA) and 2 touchdowns for a passer rating of 127.7. He also carried the ball 2 times for 1 yard (0.5 avg.).

He now has three consecutive games with a passer rating of at least 115.0. Wentz is the fourth Colts quarterback since 2000 to accomplish that feat, joining Peyton Manning (twice in 2004), Andrew Luck (2018), and Philip Rivers (2020). It's also the second time Wentz has done it in his career and the first since 2018.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had 14 carries for 145 yards (10.4 avg.) and 2 touchdowns. He also had 1 reception (2 targets) for 13 yards.

He had an 83-yard run on Sunday, marking the longest carry by a Colts player ever and the longest in the NFL this season.

Taylor reached 2,000-career yards from scrimmage and 1,500 rushing yards, becoming just the sixth player in franchise history to reach each mark in their first two seasons.

He passed Frank Gore (four) and tied Dominic Rhodes (five) for the 11th-most 100-yard rushing games in franchise history.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton had 4 receptions (4 targets) for 80 yards (20.0 avg.).

In 19 career regular-season games against the Texans, he now has 101 receptions for 1,798 yards (17.8 avg.) and 11 touchdowns. It's the most career receiving yards for any NFL player against Houston in the regular season.

Wide receiver Parris Campbell had 1 reception (1 target) for 51 yards and a touchdown.

His lone catch is the longest of his career.

Tight end Mo Alie-Cox had 1 reception (3 targets) for 28 yards and 1 touchdown.

He has now set a new single-season career-high in touchdown receptions (3).

DEFENSE

The Colts also allowed just three points, which is the fewest they've allowed since Week 15 of 2018 when they held the Dallas Cowboys to zero.

The Colts had three takeaways, which marks seven consecutive games dating back to last season and is the third-longest active streak in the NFL.

Linebacker Darius Leonard had 7 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 1 interception, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hit.

He now had 9 career interceptions (drafted in 2018), which is the most among NFL linebackers in that time.

Leonard also now has three career games with a forced fumble and interception, which is also the most in the NFL.

Linebacker Bobby Okereke had 14 tackles and 1 quarterback hit.

It was a new personal single-game career best in tackles.

Safety Khari Willis had 9 tackles (1 for loss), 1.0 sack, 1 fumble recovery, 1 pass breakup, and 1 quarterback hit.

He is the only player in the NFL this season to have at least those numbers in a stat line.

Who impressed you Sunday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

