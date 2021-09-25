How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 3

Wondering how to watch the Colts battle the Titans? Here is everything Colts Nation needs to know.

Week Three of the NFL season is upon us, and the Indianapolis Colts are looking to get their first win of the season.

The Colts will travel to Nashville on Sunday to take on the Tennessee Titans in an AFC South showdown. While it is only Week Three, this game very well could be a determining factor in who takes the division crown at the end of the season.

A very important game for both teams, take a look at how you can catch all the action.

Colts vs. Titans

- Date/Time: Sunday, Sept. 26, at 1:00pm ET

- Where: Nashville, Tenn.; Nissan Stadium

- Television: CBS – Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), and Michael Grady (sideline)

- Stream: FuboTV

- Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM – Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color analyst), and Larra Overton (sideline)

- On-Demand: NFL Game Pass (after the fact)

For the Colts (0-2), it looks as if quarterback Carson Wentz (ankles) may be starting after suffering sprains on each one of his ankles against the Los Angeles Rams. If Wentz plays, the Colts’ offensive line must perform better than they have the first two games if the offense wants to have any chance of success.

The Titans (1-1) will be looking to take the sole lead of the AFC South with a win. Behind running back Derrick Henry and quarterback Ryan Tannehill, the Titans will look to take advantage of a Colts defense that has struggled so far in 2021.

Tune in Sunday to find out which team will win the first matchup of the year between these two teams.

