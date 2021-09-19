Colts vs. Rams | Week 2 | Crunching Numbers

Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 27-24 loss to the Rams in Week 2. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts (0-2) lost a tough one on Sunday, 27-24, as they fell at home to the Los Angeles Rams (2-0). The latest loss puts the Colts in a tough spot before beginning a three-week road trip.

While the team certainly looked and performed better this week, there are no moral victories. Still, sometimes when digesting a game you just peel away the storylines and context and look at the raw data because "numbers don't lie."

Taking things at face value, here are some notable figures for the Colts versus the Rams in Week 2.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Passing: QB Carson Wentz | 247 yards (8.0 YPA), 20-of-31 (64.5%), 1 TD, 1 INT, 86.3 rating

Rushing: RB Jonathan Taylor | 51 yards (3.4 avg.), 15 carries

Receiving: WR Michael Pittman Jr. | 123 yards (15.4 avg.), 8 receptions

Tackles: CB T.J. Carrie | 8 tackles; CB Kenny Moore II | 8 tackles

Sacks: DE Al-Quadin Muhammad | 1.0 sack, 2 tackles (1 for loss), 1 QB hit

Interceptions: S Khari Willis | 1 interception, 7 tackles, 1 pass breakup

Kicking: K Rodrigo Blankenship | 3-of-3 FGA (100.0%), 1-of-1 XPA (100.0%)

Punting: P Rigoberto Sanchez | 2 punts, 42.5 avg., 1 inside 20

Returns: CB Isaiah Rodgers | 1 kickoff return, 41 yards

OFFENSE

Wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had 8 receptions for 123 yards (15.4 avg.).

Pittman posted single-game career-highs in receptions and receiving yards.

His yardage was the most by a Colts receiver since Week 16 of 2018 when T.Y. Hilton had 138 against the New York Giants.

Pittman became the third Colts player since 2015 to have at least 65 yards in the first quarter of a game (Hilton three times, Coby Fleener).

Wide receiver Zach Pascal had 5 receptions for 38 yards (7.6 avg.) and 1 touchdown.

Pascal now has one touchdown reception in four of the Colts' last five games dating back to 2020, and six total in the Colts' last five games.

He leads the NFL in receiving touchdowns since Week 15 of 2020 (6).

Pascal became the third Colts player since 2000 to have three receiving touchdowns in the first two games of the season (Hilton in 2019, Marvin Harrison in 2001).

Tight end Jack Doyle had 5 receptions for 64 yards (12.8 avg.), and a two-point conversion.

Doyle's 34-yard catch against the Rams was the longest of career.

He has now reached 2,500 career receiving yards, becoming just the fifth tight end in franchise history to reach the mark.

Sunday was Doyle's highest receiving total since Week 8 of 2018 against the then-Oakland Raiders (70).

DEFENSE

Colts safety Khari Willis had 7 tackles, 1 interception, and 1 pass breakup.

Willis' interception was the Colts' first of the season. They have set a goal of 40-team takeaways on the season. They currently have three through two games.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colts wide receiver Ashton Dulin had 1 reception for 10 yards, and a botched punt recovered for a touchdown.

It was Dulin's first-career touchdown, and the first defensive/special teams touchdown for the Colts this season.

Who impressed you Sunday for the Colts? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

