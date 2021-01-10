Emotional Philip Rivers Reaffirms After Playoff Loss: ‘It’s Never a Wasted Year’

His voice cracked when putting into perspective how much Saturday’s defeat hurt. Quarterback Philip Rivers doesn’t know if he will play another year, but he sure had fun with the Indianapolis Colts in his 17th season.

His eyes got glassy and the voice started to crack.

Never let it be said that quarterback Philip Rivers didn’t invest his heart and soul into playing football. It's why so many admire this guy. He gives it everything he has, and the straight-shooting gunslinger keeps it real.

He sure was real on Saturday.

After his 17th NFL season ended with a 27-24 AFC Wild Card Playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium, Rivers was understandably emotional about how much he enjoyed playing for the Indianapolis Colts.

He lamented his missed throws in a game where the visitors played well offensively. Rivers completed 27-of-46 passes for 309 yards and two TDs. The Colts outgained their hosts by 75 total yards, didn’t turn the ball over, and dominated time of possession.

And yet this was it.

Rivers, who recently turned 39, will decide later if he intends to return for an 18th season or begin coaching high school football in Alabama. He said it will be about honoring God’s plan.

What he expressed with certainty in a postgame video call was his appreciation for being a part of solid 11-6 team that played well for the most part but just came up short as 6.5-point underdogs on the road in their final game.

“It’s a really neat team,” Rivers said. "I know you’ve heard me say it – I think under these circumstances – I know personally for me, to develop the type of bond and camaraderie that we had, it was pretty special for sure.”

The voice cracked when he uttered camaraderie. Tears welled up.

“All the (COVID-19) protocols and not being here until August, it was a heck of a team to be a part of,” he said. “Certainly, a disappointing finish like this when you just believe it’s the year. I think that’s the competitor in me. I’ve never not believed that it was the year, but it was a special team to be a part of.”

Philip Rivers throws a pass in Saturday's AFC Wild Card Playoff loss. Mark Konezny/USA TODAY Sports

The Colts were the only NFL team to rank in the top 10 in both offense (10th) and defense (eighth). They were good enough on a memorable Sunday to knock off the NFC’s No. 1 seed, the Green Bay Packers, in overtime.

This didn’t end the way Rivers, head coach Frank Reich, and others envisioned. They were convinced the Colts had what it took to go all the way to the Super Bowl. Rivers has never been to the final game.

That makes for a sobering crash landing when it doesn’t happen.

But dadgum it, Rivers kept his chin up.

“I don’t think I looked at that regular season as ‘just missed,’” he said. “Yeah, we’d love to win them all. That’s competition, that’s sports.

“But today, we did. Today, we just missed. We played well enough to win in so many ways, but like my dad always says – I’ve heard the phrase, ‘Almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades,’ whatever the phrase is. That’s kind of what it was today.”

As he’s grown older, losses like this one are more difficult to stomach. He was reminded at a time like this of when he lost to the New England Patriots in his only AFC Championship Game while with the San Diego Chargers in 2008.

“It’s hard to go back 12 years ago to think how I felt,” Rivers said. “It was pretty emotional in that New England locker room (after) the championship game. Each year you’ve been eliminated, it’s pretty emotional just because of all you put in. Even this year, not being together, but we put in a lot of time since April. You put it all in not just for this but certainly for this, for an opportunity to win a championship. Everything matters, everyday matters, every relationship, every interaction matters.

“It’s never a wasted year by any means, but you’re playing to win it all or they wouldn’t keep score. You’re always disappointed, it’s always emotional, but yes, is it more emotional when it’s your 17th year and you’re about to be 40 and you’re not sure if you’ve walked up your last tunnel? Yeah, heck yeah, it’s more.

“It was a heck of a fun season. I certainly – there is zero regret. Moving to Indiana and playing for this franchise and having a chance to meet a bunch of new guys that I will keep relationships with. We fell short today, but I walk out of here with head held high, for sure.”