Colts vs. Panthers Preseason Week 1: Live Thread

Follow along here for all the action as the Indianapolis Colts host the Carolina Panthers during Week 1 of the preseason. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

(12:25pm) Sunday is the NFL debut for Colts quarterbacks Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger. The two players are locked in a battle to be the team's starting quarterback until Carson Wentz returns and have been splitting first-team reps recently during training camp. Per head coach Frank Reich earlier this week, Eason will start against the Panthers and play about a quarter and a half before being replaced by Ehlinger. The roles will be reversed in Preseason Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings.

Matt Kryger/USA TODAY Sports

(11:58am) The Colts announced that defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus will not be available to coach on Sunday against the Panthers for COVID-19 related reasons. Safeties coach Alan Williams will handle Eberflus' duties.

The Indianapolis Colts host the Carolina Panthers on Sunday at 1:00pm ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

Whether or not you're able to follow the game, you can stay here with us on this page as we give live updates from the stadium.

You can catch the game on television locally on FOX 59 (Play-by-Play: Greg Rakestraw, Color: Rick Venturi, Sideline: Larra Overton) as well as nationally on NFL Network.

On the radio, you can find the game on WFNI and WLHK (Play-by-Play: Matt Taylor, Color: Joe Reitz, Sideline: Jeffrey Gorman).

The Colts hosted the Panthers at Grand Park Sports Campus for two days of joint training camp practices on Thursday and Friday in a spirited couple of days.

Need to catch up on how the joint practices went between these two teams? We've got you covered below:

Additionally, here is what our Andrew Moore is watching for during Sunday's game.

Have thoughts on this game? Drop them below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.