Locked On Colts: Alec Pierce Sends Jaguars Home with Walk-Off Touchdown

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their instant reactions to the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars.
On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts beat the Jaguars at home on Sunday, putting together their first convincing win of the season. Rookie tight end Jelani Woods and wide receiver Alec Pierce played a pivotal role in the fourth quarter, with Woods getting his third score of the season and Pierce getting the first touchdown of his career with less than a minute remaining.

Behind a reworked line, for the first time this season, the offense picked up the slack while the defense struggled to find consistency. It was a terrific gameplan offensively by Frank Reich, who used the short, quick passing game to cover up the team's lack of a run game as Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines were sidelined with injuries.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Indianapolis Colts tight end Jelani Woods (80) celebrates with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) after making a catch for a touchdown Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
