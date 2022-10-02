Locked On Colts: Another One Dropped to Titans

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

The Colts fall to 1-2-1 on the season after losing to the Titans. The same issues continue to crop up: slow starts, poor offensive line play, and careless turnovers and mistakes. What stood out otherwise, both positively and negatively in this latest Colts head-scratcher? What comes next for a team that has to turn around and play again already on Thursday?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts continue their disastrous divisional play, falling to 0-2-1 against the AFC South through just four weeks on the season. The Colts' anemic offense continued as they continued to shoot themselves in the foot. The defense dominated the second half, but it wasn't enough to spark life in their own offense. We are officially in disaster territory... Let's talk it out, Colts fans.

