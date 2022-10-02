Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Another One Dropped to Titans

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, the guys give their instant reactions to the Colts' 24-17 home loss to the Titans.

On the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach give their instant reactions to the Indianapolis Colts' 24-17 home loss to the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 4.

The Colts fall to 1-2-1 on the season after losing to the Titans. The same issues continue to crop up: slow starts, poor offensive line play, and careless turnovers and mistakes. What stood out otherwise, both positively and negatively in this latest Colts head-scratcher? What comes next for a team that has to turn around and play again already on Thursday?

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

The Colts continue their disastrous divisional play, falling to 0-2-1 against the AFC South through just four weeks on the season. The Colts' anemic offense continued as they continued to shoot themselves in the foot. The defense dominated the second half, but it wasn't enough to spark life in their own offense. We are officially in disaster territory... Let's talk it out, Colts fans.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Find and follow Locked On Colts on your favorite podcast platforms:

Don't forget to subscribe, leave a rating, and review!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

In This Article (2)

Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans

Oct 2, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) is tackled by Tennessee Titans cornerback Roger McCreary (21) during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Game Day

Jake's Takes | Colts Drop Another to Titans, Shaquille Leonard Injured

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard (53) walks along the sideline Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, before a joint training camp with the Detroit Lions at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield, Indiana. Colts Lions Training Camp Photos 2022
News

Colts, Titans Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Matchup

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball past Tennessee Titans defensive end Larrell Murchison (91) for first and goal Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
News

Colts, Titans Week 4 Preview: Revenge Game on Deck with Momentum in Sight

By Jake Arthur
Aug 27, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) looks on during a victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
News

Colts, Titans Injury Report: 1 Starter Out, 2 Questionable

By Jake Arthur
Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Darius Leonard (53) signals to the referee after a play that resulted in a holding call agains the Bills during the first quarter of the game Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. Indianapolis Colts At Buffalo Bills Nfl On Sunday Nov 21 2021 At Highmark Stadium In Orchard Park N Y
News

Colts' Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans

By Jake Arthur
USATSI_19116276
News

Rookie Rodney Thomas II Likely to Make First Career Start vs Titans

By Zach Hicks
Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman (11) makes a catch late in the fourth quarter Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Jenna Watson Poy 2021 005
News

Colts’ Keys to Victory Against Titans in Week 4

By Andrew Moore
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) runs the ball during overtime at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 173
News

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Titans | Week 4

By Jake Arthur