Snap! How Quickly Colts’ Fate Changes

The Indianapolis Colts maintained their precarious position for an AFC playoff spot in an unexpected finish that sums up this season.

Go ahead and say what you’re thinking, fans: The Indianapolis Colts got lucky on Sunday.

The Colts would prefer to think of catching an incredible break as creating the opportunity for themselves, but let’s be real. Spin it any way that helps you sleep better at night, but it’s impossible in this unpredictable season to determine if the proverbial glass is half full or half empty from one week to the next.

Who could have thought the Houston Texans, just 2 yards from what seemed like an inevitable go-ahead score with 1:28 remaining, would fail to execute a second-down shotgun snap that resulted in a game-clinching turnover in the Colts’ 26-20 road escape at NRG Stadium?

The hiked football came out low and fast. Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson blamed himself for not catching it anyway. He looked like he was in position to recover the loose ball, but Colts defensive tackle Grover Stewart had quickly penetrated and prevented Watson from saving the home team.

“I was like, ‘I don’t think I can get that or jump on it, so I’m going to punch it out and I know one of my teammates is going to get it,’” Stewart said.

Linebacker Anthony Walker did. And shared the glory.

“I think ‘Grove’ saved the play more than I did,” Walker said.

Deshaun Watson tries to grab the loose ball. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

On both sides of the ball, the Colts could spread that praise for why they won. But then again, after watching the game film again on Monday, they should be reminded of why they could have lost.

The Colts offense scored a season-high 24 points in the first half. The Colts defense shut out Watson and the Texans in the second half.

That simplification makes it sound like everything went according to plan, which it most certainly did not.

The Colts offense didn’t score any points in the second half. The additional two points were provided by the defense on a Justin Houston sack for a safety. And that top-five defense allowed 20 points in the first half, continuing a disconcerting trend of struggles before halftime. The Colts have allowed an average of 21.5 points in the first half of the past four games counting Sunday.

That’s why this game and its pivotal play kind of defines where the Colts stand at the moment — holding on and giving fans a reason to bite their nails. They’re 8-4 and in the seventh and final AFC playoff spot, tied with the Tennessee Titans for the AFC South Division top spot but the other guys have the division-record tiebreaker advantage. The margin for error is slim, be it for a division title or a playoff berth, especially with the Colts visiting the Las Vegas Raiders (7-5) next.

The Raiders also pulled off an unbelievable escape on the road with a 50-yard touchdown pass in the final seconds to deprive the New York Jets of their first win. That set up a key AFC clash with the Colts because coach Jon Gruden’s Silver & Black are one game behind for that No. 7 slot.

The AFC is so stacked, 10 wins might not be enough to make the playoffs. The Colts might need to win three more games to qualify for the postseason.

Taking a look at that half-filled glass again, there are reasons why the Colts will or won’t make the playoffs.

Quarterback Philip Rivers’ toe injury reportedly needs surgery after the season, although the 38-year-old passer has proven his toughness in 17 seasons and assures he can play with whatever pain exists.

Despite the defensive shortcomings in the first two quarters, coordinator Matt Eberflus must know what adjustments need to be made at halftime. The Colts have allowed just 16 second-half points in the last four games. And seven of those points weren't on the defense, rather an onside kick TD return.

That’s why the Colts coming away lucky against the Texans could be considered short-sighted. This defense is still worthy of being ranked among the top five in the NFL. Justin Houston was a beast with three sacks and three hits on Watson in addition to a fourth career safety that ties the defensive end for the most in league history. All-important defensive tackle DeForest Buckner returned from a one-game absence due to a positive COVID-19 test with two sacks and three quarterback hits.

“I think we’ve been playing a strong second half the whole season,” Houston said. “I still feel like we can do better in the first half. And we need to do better to get to where we want to go.”

Both statements are true, and again, sum up these Colts.

They’re good at times, even terrific on occasion. Then they’re not so hot at other times, and the results are discouraging.

Head coach Frank Reich can dial up some smart plays and is often credited for his creative designs. But for some reason, he still thinks going for it on fourth-and-1 by using third-down speed back Nyheim Hines is a good call. It’s not. It got stuffed in the season opener. And it went nowhere on Sunday, when the smart play was settling for a chip-shot field goal and what would have been a 27-20 lead in the fourth quarter. Sometimes, forget analytics.

These Colts beat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers (9-3) in overtime. And these Colts lost to the Jacksonville Jaguars (1-10) in the season opener.

These Colts routed the Tennessee Titans 34-17 in Nashville, Tenn. Two weeks later, without Buckner and four other starters, these Colts were run over at home by Derrick Henry and the Titans 45-26.

There’s simply no way to ascertain which way that liquid in the half-full glass is tipping from one week to the next.

This game day, the Colts lifted that glass in victory.

And the next? Who knows?