September 12, 2021
WATCH: Carson Wentz's First TD with Colts Goes to Zach Pascal

Quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Zach Pascal for the first touchdown of his Colts career.
New quarterback Carson Wentz officially has his first touchdown as a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

On 1st-and-10 from the Seattle Seahawks' 10-yard line with 7:08 remaining in the second quarter, Wentz dropped back and found wide receiver Zach Pascal in the front, middle of the end zone for the Colts' first touchdown of the 2021 season. Pascal made a nice adjustment to make the snag.

The Colts had been trailing by two scores at the time, but the touchdown cut Seattle's lead to 14-10 following Colts kicker Rodrigo Blankenship's extra point.

The score capped a drive of seven plays for the Colts offense, covering 68 yards and lasting 4:18.

It was the 114th touchdown pass of Wentz's career and the 13th receiving touchdown of Pascal's.

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal (14) pulls in a pass in the end zone while being guarded by Seattle Seahawks strong safety Quandre Diggs (6) for the Colts' first touchdown Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, during the regular season opener at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
