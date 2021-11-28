WATCH: Dulin Catches Bomb from Wentz for Touchdown

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz found wide receiver Ashton Dulin for a 62-yard touchdown in the first half against the Buccaneers.

The Indianapolis Colts found a spectacular way to get their first touchdown of the game on Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With 11:44 remaining in the second quarter, Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw a bomb downfield to wide receiver Ashton Dulin for a 62-yard touchdown. Kicker Michael Badgley's extra point officially put the Colts ahead, 10-7.

The drive took three plays and covered 75 yards and 1:38.

The score is a high point for the Colts so far in an ugly game in which both offenses have struggled. At the point of the touchdown, both teams combined for seven drives that amassed just four plays or less.

The play was the first career receiving touchdown for Dulin.

