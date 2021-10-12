    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsDraftFilmSI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Gets Party Started with 76-Yard Touchdown

    Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took the Colts' third play of the game for a 76-yard touchdown against the Ravens on Monday Night Football. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:
    Publish date:

    It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to get on the scoreboard Monday against the Baltimore Ravens, as running back Jonathan Taylor took a screen pass for a 76-yard touchdown on the Colts' third play from scrimmage.

    According to Colts PR, it was the longest touchdown reception by the Colts since T.Y. Hilton's 80-yard score against the Houston Texans on Nov. 5, 2017.

    The play is also the longest touchdown to take place on a 3rd-and-15 or longer since 2017.

    The Colts (1-3) are in Maryland to take on the Ravens (3-1) on Monday Night Football for Week 5, and now hold an early 7-0 lead following a three-and-out by the Ravens on the opening drive of the game.

    Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

    Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

    Oct 11, 2021; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs for a first quarter touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
    Game Day

    WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Gets Party Started with 76-Yard Touchdown

    11 minutes ago
    An Indianapolis Colts helmet on the sideline during a game.
    News

    Colts, Ravens Announce Inactives Ahead of Monday Night Football Matchup

    1 hour ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens running back Mark Ingram (21) runs the ball against Indianapolis Colts strong safety Khari Willis (37) and cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (26) in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Colts vs. Ravens, Week 5 Preview: Looking for Statement Win in Primetime

    4 hours ago
    Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) scores a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts in the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Horseshoe Huddle Roundtable: Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5 | Predictions & Picks

    7 hours ago
    Colts players celebrate after Indianapolis Colts safety Khari Willis (37) makes an interception Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
    News

    Colts Announce Injury Designations vs. Ravens

    Oct 9, 2021
    Oct 3, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Tyquan Lewis (94) tackles Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Key Areas to Watch in Colts vs. Ravens Showdown

    Oct 9, 2021
    Nov 8, 2020; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens in the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium.
    News

    Gil Brandt Tabs Colts' RB As Key Player Who Will Bounce Back From Rough Start

    Oct 8, 2021
    Isaiah Rodgers (34) of the Indianapolis Colts rushes as Baltimore Ravens take on Indianapolis Colts, at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. Colts lost the contest 10-24. 36 Coltsravens Rs
    News

    How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Ravens | Week 5

    Oct 8, 2021