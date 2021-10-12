WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Gets Party Started with 76-Yard Touchdown

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took the Colts' third play of the game for a 76-yard touchdown against the Ravens on Monday Night Football. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to get on the scoreboard Monday against the Baltimore Ravens, as running back Jonathan Taylor took a screen pass for a 76-yard touchdown on the Colts' third play from scrimmage.

According to Colts PR, it was the longest touchdown reception by the Colts since T.Y. Hilton's 80-yard score against the Houston Texans on Nov. 5, 2017.

The play is also the longest touchdown to take place on a 3rd-and-15 or longer since 2017.

The Colts (1-3) are in Maryland to take on the Ravens (3-1) on Monday Night Football for Week 5, and now hold an early 7-0 lead following a three-and-out by the Ravens on the opening drive of the game.

