WATCH: Jonathan Taylor Gets Party Started with 76-Yard Touchdown
It didn't take long for the Indianapolis Colts to get on the scoreboard Monday against the Baltimore Ravens, as running back Jonathan Taylor took a screen pass for a 76-yard touchdown on the Colts' third play from scrimmage.
According to Colts PR, it was the longest touchdown reception by the Colts since T.Y. Hilton's 80-yard score against the Houston Texans on Nov. 5, 2017.
The play is also the longest touchdown to take place on a 3rd-and-15 or longer since 2017.
The Colts (1-3) are in Maryland to take on the Ravens (3-1) on Monday Night Football for Week 5, and now hold an early 7-0 lead following a three-and-out by the Ravens on the opening drive of the game.
