WATCH: Michael Pittman Jr. Puts Ravens On Poster for Touchdown

Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. made a leaping, contested catch for a 42-yard touchdown against the Ravens on Monday night. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)

The Indianapolis Colts aren't done making big-time plays for touchdowns on offense Monday night as wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. made a leaping, contested catch for a 42-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Colts (1-3) are in Baltimore to take on the Ravens (3-1) on Monday Night Football, and Pittman's play gave them a more commanding second-half lead. His catch put the Colts up 16-3 with 13:59 remaining in the third quarter.

The Ravens were called for pass interference on the play, but it was obviously declined in favor of the score.

As of the catch, Pittman has 5 receptions for 68 yards (13.6 avg.) and his first touchdown of the 2021 season.

Earlier in the game, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor took a screen pass 76 yards for the first touchdown of the game.

