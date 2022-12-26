How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Chargers Monday Night Football

Here's everything Indianapolis Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 16's action against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football.

The Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1) and Los Angeles Chargers (8-6) face off on Monday night in a game that's quite meaningful for both sides, but in very different ways.

The Colts are playing to regain their pride. They've lost four straight games — the last three all on national television — which included giving up 33 points in the fourth quarter in a loss to the Dallas Cowboys, and giving up the biggest comeback in NFL history last week to the Minnesota Vikings. The Colts could use some good vibes.

For the Chargers, if they win on Monday night, they punch their ticket to the postseason.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this week and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Chargers

Date/Time: Mon., Dec. 26, at 8:15pm ET

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: ESPN — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline) | WISH-TV in the local market

ESPN — Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color), Lisa Salters (sideline) | WISH-TV in the local market Stream: FuboTV

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | Westwood One Sports — Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Kurt Warner (color) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

For the Colts, they will make a change at starting quarterback once again, this time turning to Nick Foles after the Matt Ryan experiment failed once again. Will Foles be able to make some progress on offense, or at least open up the downfield passing attack? How will this matchup turn out? Tune in Monday night to find out.

