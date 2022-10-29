Skip to main content

How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Commanders | Week 8

Here's everything Indianapolis Colts fans need to know so as not to miss Week 8's action against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.
If you're an Indianapolis Colts fan, then chances are you can't wait for this Sunday's game against the Washington Commands.

Not because it's an attractive matchup — the teams have a combined record of 6-7-1 on the season — but because new starting quarterback Sam Ehlinger will be making his first career start for the Colts.

Will the offense get a spark from Ehlinger? Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this weekend and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Commanders

  • Date/Time: Sun., Oct. 30, at 4:25pm ET
  • Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium
  • Television: FOX — Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play), Robert Smith (color), Jen Hale (sideline)
  • Stream: FuboTV
  To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here
  • Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) | ESPN Radio — Marc Kestecher (play-by-play), Kelly Stouffer (color), Ian Fitzsimmons (sideline)
  • On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)
Colts head coach Frank Reich commented to reporters on Friday about Ehlinger's week of practice.

“Really well. From Day One, it just feels like he belongs," Reich said. "That was as expected. He had a really good week throwing the football, really good week throwing the football. Really good accuracy all week, good in his progressions, good running the offense, executing the offense and everything that we do.”

How will this matchup turn out? Tune in on Sunday afternoon to find out.

