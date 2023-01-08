How to Watch/Stream Colts vs. Texans | Week 18

Here's everything Indianapolis Colts fans need to know so as not to miss the final game of the season on Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts have been wildly disappointing this season, finishing far below expectations. However, as bummed as you may be about it all, admit it: here in a couple of months you might just miss seeing gamedays unfold at Lucas Oil Stadium.

On Sunday, don't miss your last chance of the season to catch some Colts (4-11-1) football as they host the AFC South division rival Houston Texans (2-13-1) and attempt to avenge the tie that the two teams struggled to all the way back in Week 1.

Whether you watch on TV, listen on the radio, or stream from your devices, here's how you can check out the action this week and see if the Colts come out on top.

Colts vs. Texans

Date/Time: Sun., Jan. 8, at 1:00pm ET

Sun., Jan. 8, at 1:00pm ET Where: Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium

Indianapolis, Ind.; Lucas Oil Stadium Television: CBS Sports — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color)

CBS Sports — Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Jay Feely (color) Stream: FuboTV

FuboTV To find out what games will be on in your area on Sunday, check here

Radio: WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline)

WFNI 1070-AM The Fan, WLHK 97.1 HANK FM — Matt Taylor (play-by-play), Rick Venturi (color), Larra Overton (sideline) On-Demand: NFL+ (after the fact)

This week, Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday was asked how the team might get inspired for a game like this where there are no playoff implications.

“Yeah, it’s difficult," Saturday said. "We talked about it at the beginning of the week. You’ve got to play for the guy beside you, it’s playing for the guy beside you making sure – you have one, final opportunity. We all signed up for a minimum of 17 and you’re excited about every opportunity you get and so you want to go out and leave your best on the field.

"You want to play for the guy beside you and we talked about how different a season feels when you finish with a win as opposed to finishing with a loss and just the entire offseason, the entire process you go through, how much better you feel.

"That’s going to be the same conversation that Lovie’s (Smith) having with his group down there and every other team in the NFL that’s not in the playoffs," Saturday continued. "That’s part of being what a professional football player is being. There’s nothing easy about it, but you have to go out and put your best foot forward Sunday.”

After this, it's an offseason of great possible change. Stay tuned here at Horseshoe Huddle for all of it.

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.