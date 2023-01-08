WATCH: Zack Moss Powers Through for Tough Touchdown

Indianapolis Colts running back Zack Moss powered through some would-be tacklers on his way to a touchdown on Sunday.

Sunday's season finale for the Indianapolis Colts against the Houston Texans has been a microcosm of their entire season: the defense has done enough to win but the offense can't stop making mistakes no matter if they're being productive otherwise or not.

However, you get those rare glimpses of entertainment, and running back Zack Moss brought that to the plate in the second half.

Trailing 17-7 midway through the third quarter, Moss broke through the arms of would-be tacklers near the line of scrimmage en route to a 15-yard touchdown, his first of the season and first since being traded to the Colts.

The score allowed the Colts to come back within a score, making it 17-14 in favor of the Texans.

It was far from Moss' only big play of the day, which saw him scamper for a 34-yard run in the first quarter. On the day, he's got 11 carries for 85 yards (7.7 avg.), and 1 touchdown as well as 3 catches (4 targets) for 7 yards (2.3 avg.).

Sunday is Moss' fourth consecutive game with at least 65 rushing yards.

