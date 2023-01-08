Zaire Franklin Breaks Franchise Single-Season Tackle Record

It's been a rough season overall for the Indianapolis Colts, but there have definitely been some bright spots.

One of those bright spots is Zaire Franklin, who replaced injured All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard in the lineup and has filled in admirably. So much so that Franklin has now broken Leonard's single-season franchise record (163) that he set as a rookie in 2018.

With his fourth tackle of the game in the third quarter on Sunday against the Houston Texans, Franklin hit the mark.

He has been a career backup and special teamer since he and Leonard were drafted in 2018, but Franklin stepped up for new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley and started all 17 games.

Franklin has 10 games this season with at least 10 tackles, which is the most in franchise history, punctuated by a single-game career-high 15-tackle performance in Week 4 against Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans.

On the season, Franklin has 164 tackles (10 for loss), 2.0 sacks, 5 quarterback hits, 2 forced fumbles, and 6 pass breakups.

