What is the Colts' Best Offensive Line Going Forward?

The Indianapolis Colts' offensive line is in a bad place in the 2022 season. After allowing quarterback Matt Ryan to be pressured on over 40% of his dropbacks on Thursday, the team may be due for another major shake up in the trenches.

So what should the team do going into yet another pivotal division game against the Jacksonville Jaguars? Here is what my plan would be if I had control over the rotation:

© Robert Scheer-USA TODAY Sports Move Braden Smith Back to Right Tackle All of Colts' Nation was shocked on Thursday Night when it was announced that Braden Smith would be moving inside to right guard against the Broncos. Smith was actually the Colts' best performing offensive linemen in the OL's disastrous performance, but the cost was far too great to keep him inside. His replacement on the outside, Matt Pryor, allowed eight pressures in the game and was downright dreadful all night long. While Smith may have performed better on the inside, it is far more valuable to have a below average right tackle than an adequate right guard. The best option for the Colts to have decent play at the right tackle spot is to move Smith back outside. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports Bench Matt Pryor I wholeheartedly believe that Matt Pryor was set up to fail on Thursday night. After practicing all year as a left tackle, he was switched over to the right side, and asked to block explosive players, with his footwork completely messed up. It was simply malpractice by the Colts' offensive staff. That being said, I don't know how the Colts can trot Pryor back out there this weekend. His confidence has to be at an all time low, and his play was shaky even before this performance. The best move for both him and the team is to let him slide back into a depth role going forward. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Start Will Fries One of the more surprising decisions in Thursday's mess was the benching of guard Will Fries. Fries made his first career start against the Tennessee Titans back in week four, and he was far from a liability out there. While he wasn't great by any means, Fries held his own against an extremely talented Titans' front. He finished the day with just two pressures allowed in 44 pass blocking snaps. He also seemed to handle stunts and twists better than any other guard that we have seen this year, as Matt Ryan threw for 356 yards on the day. Fries may not be the team's long term answer at right guard, but he is the best option on the roster at the moment. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Ride It Out with Raimann This one may be a bit controversial, but the Colts should continue moving forward with Bernhard Raimann as the left tackle. Raimann had his struggles on Thursday, as he was flagged for three holding calls and a false start. His anchor looked rough and he was overwhelmed for much of the game. That being said, he did settle down a bit in the second half. The Colts also had their best rushing game in weeks, and his athleticism at left tackle certainly played a part in that. Raimann is going to go through some lumps, but the best move at left tackle is to ride it out with him going forward. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Start Ryan Kelly at Center, Danny Pinter as Backup This last one may also be a bit controversial, but the Colts need to ride it out a bit with Ryan Kelly as the starting center. Kelly has been in a downward spiral since last season, but he is still the Colts' best option in the middle of the line. Pinter has performed better at center than he did at right guard, but he still was far from a solution on the inside. Kelly simply gives the Colts the best chance to win up front, even if he's underperforming for what the team is paying him.

