Now Colts Need to Play Well on Road
Phillip B. Wilson
INDIANAPOLIS — There was plenty of hoopla and giddy noteworthy research about the Indianapolis Colts amid another impressive home win on Sunday.
Yeah, that’s two in a row at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The latest ColtsSpeak conversation is with Indianapolis Colts fan Chris Breining, 44, of Colorado Springs, Col. The Colts fan since the days of “Captain Comeback” quarterback Jim Harbaugh shares his views in a question-and-answer chat with AllColts’ Phillip B. Wilson.
