Here’s Simple Answer on NFL Injuries

There had to be a reason why so many key NFL players suffered serious injuries in Week 2.

That question is seemingly asked every time there’s a series of star players who are sidelined. The Indianapolis Colts weren’t immune. They’ve lost three starters in running back Marlon Mack (Achilles), safety Malik Hooker (Achilles), and wide receiver Parris Campbell (knee), all of whom have been placed on injured reserve. Hooker and Campbell exited on Sunday.