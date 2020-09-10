Why Doubters Don’t Faze Colts’ Philip Rivers

INDIANAPOLIS — Philip Rivers offered a reminder on Wednesday about what he’s learned in 16 NFL seasons.

It’s not often that 38-year-old quarterbacks excel at a Pro Bowl level this late in the career. Some skeptics don’t see that happening with Rivers. They remind that he had 20 interceptions for the L.A. Chargers last season. They question whether the Indianapolis Colts captain still possesses the arm strength to make the deep throws.