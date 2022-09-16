5 Colts' Players That Need More Playing Time in Week 2

The Indianapolis Colts are heading down to Jacksonville for a week two match-up with the Jaguars. The team hopes to turn the tides in this match-up, as they have lost their last seven meetings in the Jaguars' home stadium.

As we look ahead to this upcoming game, who are some Colts' players that should see more snaps than they did in week one against the Houston Texans? Here are five players that NEED to be on the field more in week two:

Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Sports 1.) Dayo Odeyingbo-- DE/DT Defensive end Dayo Odeynigbo was noticeably absent from the Colts' gameplan in week one against the Houston Texans. The second-year pass rusher only saw four total snaps on defense, which was tied with Eric Johnson for the second-least amount of snaps on that side of the ball. With star defensive tackle DeForest Buckner questionable, this is a prime opportunity for Odeyingbo to see some real playing time. He had a strong offseason, and he even showed out big in the preseason games. It is finally time to unleash Hurricane Dayo on gameday for this team. 2.) Rodney McLeod-- Safety Staying on the defensive side of the ball, Rodney McLeod saw very little playing time in the Colts' opening week tie with the Texans. McLeod saw just two defensive snaps for the entire game, which was the lowest on the team for that side of the ball. While the Colts' defense was far from bad in week one, there were some leaky plays that happened as a result of poor safety play from Julian Blackmon and Nick Cross. I'm not saying that it is time to bench either one of those players, but the team could certainly benefit from having a veteran, with experience in this scheme, back there for more than two plays a game. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports 3.) Mike Strachan-- WR Switching to offense and it is finally time to get MegaStrachan more involved in the gameplan. The Colts' receivers in week one, aside from Michael Pittman Jr, were adequate overall, but Strachan looked pretty good in his limited playing time. He finished the game with two catches for 36 yards on just 11 snaps played. With rookie Alec Pierce out, and Michael Pittman Jr potentially limited, week two seems like the prime time for a Mike Strachan breakout game. He has all of the tools to be a legit receiver in the NFL, and now is the time to see if he has what it takes in an extended workload. © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports 4.) Jelani Woods-- TE The next player on the list is yet another pass catcher for the Colts. Kylen Granson and Mo Alie-Cox saw a majority of the snaps at tight end in week one, as Jelani Woods was on the field for only eight total plays for the offense against the Texans. As week two rolls around, I'd like to see the athletic tight end see the field a bit more. I still believe that Granson and Alie-Cox deserve more looks at the moment, but Woods could stand to be involved more on passing downs/in redzone situations. Woods is a work in progress at the moment, but I'd like to see a bit more of him on Sunday. © Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK 5.) Nyheim Hines-- RB The last player that I want to highlight is electric running back Nyheim Hines. Unlike the other players on this list, Hines did see a decent amount of work in week one. He logged 26 snaps in total, which was good for 28% of the team's offensive snaps. The main reason why I want to see even more for Hines is because of what he brings to the offense. He is a match-up nightmare that can be utilized in either the run or the pass game. The Colts aren't exactly stacked at their skill position groups at the moment, so it would be nice to see one of their more dynamic players on the field more than 28% of the time in week two.

