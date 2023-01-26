6 Colts Free Agents Who Could Join Frank Reich with Panthers

Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is moving on to the Carolina Panthers, and there are some Colts free agents who could join him.

The Indianapolis Colts dismissed former head coach Frank Reich during the middle of the season but he has already landed on his feet, and before the Colts found his permanent replacement, no less.

On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers announced that Reich — who was also the first quarterback in franchise history in 1995 — has been hired as the team's new head coach.

Reich was hired by the Colts in 2018 and compiled a 40-33-1 record, along with two playoff appearances in 2018 and 2020 (1-2). However, an ugly 3-5-1 start to the 2022 regular season saw him fired and free to seek other opportunities.

Reich was beloved by his players and staff and as a result, we could see some familiar faces join him in Carolina. However, another big factor is the staff that Reich could form, such as if he is able to bring defensive coordinator Gus Bradley or any other coaches along with him.

Let's start with the most likely scenario; some of the Colts' upcoming free agents.

WR Parris Campbell Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports Campbell was a player that Reich "pounded the table" for leading into the 2019 draft, and after three injury-riddled seasons, Campbell finally stayed healthy for every game and performed at a high level. Although he'd like to return to Indianapolis under the right conditions, Reich could dream of adding Campbell alongside D.J. Moore and Laviska Shenault. LB Bobby Okereke Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports At first glance, Okereke should be a no-doubt re-signing for the Colts, but with $20 million per year tied up into fellow linebacker Shaquille Leonard already, it makes Okereke's future in Indianapolis murkier. Reich brought Gus Bradley on as Indy's defensive coordinator in 2022 but if the Colts' new head coach dismisses Bradley and his staff then he could naturally land back with Reich and the Panthers. If that's the case, and Colts linebackers coach Rick Smith goes with Bradley, then Okereke might be drawn to Carolina. Okereke said following the season that the coaching staff will play a role in where he decides to go, and he thinks of Smith and Bradley fondly. DE Yannick Ngakoue Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Ngakoue is a solid pass-rusher and has reached 8.0 sacks in each of his seven seasons. However, he leaves much to be desired as a run defender, but Bradley plays him full-time regardless. Ngakoue may look to follow Bradley, as he played for him with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2016, the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021, and the Colts in 2022. A Bradley defense is Ngakoue's best shot of seeing the most playing time. If Bradley leaves the Colts and joins Reich, then this is an easy parallel. S Rodney McLeod Jr. © Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK The Colts have plenty of young talent at safety in Julian Blackmon, Rodney Thomas II, and a relative unknown in Nick Cross (they like international prospect Marcel Dabo as well), which means they could let McLeod walk. Reich has a way of getting very close with veteran leaders, and McLeod fits the bill. Plus, the two were together with the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016-17. Panthers safeties Sean Chandler and Juston Burris are both set to hit free agency. CB Brandon Facyson © Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK Similar to Ngakoue, Facyson has played under Bradley each year since 2018 in a few different settings, with the Los Angeles Chargers (2018-20), Raiders, and Colts. This wasn't Facyson's best season, and younger guys like Isaiah Rodgers Sr. and Dallis Flowers could make him expendable. WR Ashton Dulin Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports Dulin is an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career, so being able to choose the coaching staff that he plays for could be a big deal. Reich had been the only NFL head coach Dulin had known until his firing, and he earned an important role as a depth receiver and special teamer under Reich. Carolina depth receivers Andre Roberts and Rashard Higgins are both set to hit free agency, so Dulin could fill a spot in the group.

There are also some cap-cut candidates who could join Reich in Carolina, such as quarterbacks Matt Ryan and Nick Foles as well as tight end Mo Alie-Cox.

