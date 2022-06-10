PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Insight from Colts Minicamp

Brandon and Andrew discuss what happened during this week’s mandatory minicamp and catch up on the Colts news before the team breaks for the summer.

The Indianapolis Colts brought their offseason program to a close this week as they wrapped up their mandatory minicamp.

The Colts practiced for three days this week, focusing on individual position drills, 7-on-7 work, and 11-on-11 sessions. The 11-on-11 sessions were done at an accelerated walkthrough pace.

The mandatory minicamp portion of the offseason is when teams can get as close to live football as possible before training camp begins at the end of July. While none of the practices are in full pads, it allows for the installation of both offense and defense and allows the players to learn and get familiar with their teammates on the field.

The Colts made sure to put their time to good use this week. With a new quarterback in Matt Ryan and a young arsenal of offensive weapons, getting reps in to build timing and chemistry is important. The Colts are also in the middle of installing a new defensive scheme as defensive coordinator Gus Bradley teaches the ins and outs of his defense.

On Thursday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped all the action from Colts minicamp and give insight into what has been impressive so far. Has Ryan continued to shine with his new team? Who has stood out among the young wide receiver core? What is the latest on Darius Leonard and his injuries? All of the answers can be found in the episode.

The guys also look at the rest of the Colts’ moves as some roster moves were made to end camp. Promotions were also given out in the front office as the Colts rewarded some of their own for their hard work.

After the Colts news, the guys dive into the news around the league, which saw two of the best players in the NFL cash in with new contracts with the Los Angeles Rams.

Finally, the show ends in a special way this week. Brandon and Andrew end the offseason with some fun by conducting a draft made up of characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Stay until the end to see how the guys make up their respected football teams with everyone’s favorite superheroes.

