    October 28, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Win vs. 49ers, Previews Matchup vs. Titans

    Brandon and Andrew break down the Colts’ impressive win in San Francisco and get you ready for the big AFC South Showdown at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. (Video via Indianapolis Colts YouTube)
    Author:

    The Indianapolis Colts endured the atmospheric river that enveloped San Francisco this weekend to beat the 49ers 30-18 on Sunday Night Football.

    The win brings the Colts' record to 3-4, with Indy winning three of their last four games to give themselves a chance at climbing back into the playoff picture.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore, just back from his trip to Santa Clara to take in the game and the “bomb cyclone,” joins co-host Brandon Moses on A Colts Podcast to break down everything surrounding the game. The guys cover how the weather had a major impact on the game, Michael Pittman Jr.’s emergence, the clutch play of Carson Wentz, and more.

    The boys are just getting started as the show transitions from a “Don’t wash the jersey” episode to previewing the Colts’ massive Week 8 matchup against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts are in a must-win situation if they want to stay within reach of the 5-2 Titans for the AFC South division crown.

    Brandon and Andrew get you ready for one of the biggest games of the Colts’ season. Can the Colts defend the bootlegs of Ryan Tannehill? Will Derrick Henry or Jonathan Taylor have a bigger game? How much of a difference will a healthy Wentz make this time around? All of these questions are answered here.

    The show wraps up with the guys giving all of their predictions and picks for the Week 8 slate of games and catching you up on all of the news around the NFL.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

