PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Previews Colts vs. Buccaneers Matchup

Brandon and Andrew give their insight into the Colts’ showdown with the Super Bowl champions, including how the Colts need to pressure Tom Brady, can the Colts contact the Buccaneers’ offensive weapons, the role of Carson Wentz, and more.

After a big win in Buffalo last Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts have a tough matchup ahead of them once again.

The Colts will be hosting Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday as Colts legend Robert Mathis gets inducted into the Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Colts (6-5) look to continue their hot streak and prove they belong in the playoff conversation, while the Bucs (7-3) have an eye on the top seed in the NFC.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the game that is sure to have a playoff atmosphere. The guys gave their thoughts on a variety of topics, including what the Colts need to do to disrupt Brady, what we can expect from the Colts’ defense in terms of handling the Buccaneers’ playmakers, if Carson Wentz will be a deciding factor in the game, and more.

After going over the Colts news from the week, Brandon and Andrew dive into the Week 12 slate of games and give their picks for Thanksgiving weekend. There’s also a new leader in the Pick’em Standings as the season inches closer to the three-quarter mark.

The show ends this week with the guys recapping the news around the NFL this week, and Brandon gives his favorite bets in Bad Beats with Brandon.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.