PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Recaps Colts’ Loss vs. Buccaneers

Brandon and Andrew breakdown another tough loss by the Colts to the Super Bowl champs, including how the Colts beat themselves, the offensive ups and downs, how the Colts defense couldn’t stop Leonard Fournette, and more.

In a game where another big upset was within their grasp, the Indianapolis Colts couldn’t finish the job.

The Colts lost a heartbreaker on Sunday as they dropped to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 38-31. After holding a 24-14 lead in the first half, turnovers killed the Colts as they weren’t able to withstand the comeback by Tom Brady and Leonard Fournette.

On Sunday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast recapped the game as the Colts move to 6-6 on the season. The guys brokedown what happened and gave their thoughts on a variety of topics, including how the Colts’ had too many self-inflicted mistakes, the inconsistency of the Colts offense, how Fournette ran all over the Colts defense, and more.

The guys also recap the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts as the show goes behind the scenes with the Colts leading up to their dominant win in Buffalo last week.

After the Colts talk has wrapped up, Brandon and Andrew take a look at the Week 12 slate of games and recap all of the action from a crazy Sunday in the NFL. They then cover all of the news around the league to get you caught up on everything happening around the world of football.

Finally, the show ends with the Colts Player of the Game going to a player that was very reliable on Sunday and is always reliable for this team.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.