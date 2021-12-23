Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals How Colts Can Beat Cardinals

    Brandon and Andrew preview the matchup between the Colts and Cardinals on Christmas Day and give their thoughts on what will be the difference-maker in the game.
    Christmas is upon us, and what better way to celebrate with family and Colts football.

    The Indianapolis Colts will be traveling out west to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a primetime matchup on Christmas Day. The Colts (8-6) are coming off a big win over the New England Patriots and are one of the hottest teams in the NFL. The Cardinals (10-4) are coming off two straight losses and are looking to stay in the fight for the top seed in the NFC.

    On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast take a look at what is sure to be an exciting matchup. The guys give their thoughts on many topics surrounding the game, including if Jonathan Taylor will continue his streak of big games, if Carson Wentz can rebound after a shaky performance, how to contain Kyler Murray, and more.

    Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week, including which Colts were selected to the Pro Bowl and a trio of Colts players who were recognized with awards this week.

    After the Colts talk, the guys take a look at the Week 16 slate of games and give their picks for this week’s action. The playoff race is in full swing and there are sure to be some shakeups in the standings.

    The show ends with a recap of the news around the NFL and Bad Beats with Brandon to give you the best bets for this weekend’s action.

    Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

    Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

    You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

    Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

    Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

