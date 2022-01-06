PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Examines How Colts Can Beat Jaguars

Facing a ‘win and in’ scenario in Week 18, can the Colts win in Jacksonville for the first time since 2014?

The final week of the regular season is here, and the Indianapolis Colts find themselves in a familiar position.

Week 18 marks the third time in the last four seasons the Colts have had to win on the final week to get into the playoffs. This time, they’ll have to do it in a place where they haven’t won since 2014.

The Colts travel down south to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars to end the regular season. Indy beat the Jaguars in their Week 10 matchup 23-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium. While the Jags are 2-14 on the season, they always seem to play the Colts tight and will be motivated to stop the Colts from reaching the postseason.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast previewed the matchup between the two AFC rivals. The guys gave their thoughts on needing a better performance from Carson Wentz, setting up the pass with Jonathan Taylor and the run game, pressuring Trevor Lawrence, and much more.

Brandon and Andrew also gave an update on the Colts injury and COVID situations heading into the final week of the season. Both are trending in the right direction for Indy.

After the Colts talk, the guys take a look at the Week 18 slate of games and give their picks for the final week of the season. With the Pick’em Standings in practically a dead heat, who will pick the correct games to come out on top?

All of this, plus a look at the news around the NFL and Bad Beats with Brandon is back to give you the best bets heading into this weekend’s action.

