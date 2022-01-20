Skip to main content
PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals 2022 Colts Offseason Predictions

Brandon and Andrew give their thoughts on what will happen surrounding the quarterback position, holes around the roster, free agency and the draft, and more.

This period of the offseason is not a fun one for fans of the Indianapolis Colts.

With their season finished after missing the playoffs, and still close to two months before the start of free agency, the Colts sit in limbo as other teams fight for the Super Bowl.

Currently, at West 56th street in Indianapolis, the organization is contemplating what happened to cause their collapse and how to make sure it doesn’t happen again. The 2022 offseason is going to be interesting for those following the Horseshoe.

On Wednesday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast gave their predictions as to what the Colts will do during the offseason. The guys covered all aspects of the offseason, including what will happen at the quarterback position, how will the Colts will fill certain holes on the roster, if there will be any coaching changes, and much more.

After looking into their crystal balls, Brandon and Andrew go over the Colts news from the past week as five players from Indy were named to the NFL’s All-Pro teams. They also give updates on the members of the Colts interviewing for head coach and general manager vacancies around the league.

Moving on from the Colts talk, the guys turn their attention to the NFL playoffs. With Super Wild Card Weekend in the books, Brandon and Andrew look to the divisional round and give their picks for who will be moving on to the conference championship games. They also look at all of the news around the NFL.

