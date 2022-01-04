PODCAST: A Colts Podcast Reveals Why Colts Lost to Raiders

Brandon and Andrew take a look at what happened on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and dissect why the Colts could not clinch a playoff berth.

The Indianapolis Colts had set themselves up very nicely heading into Sunday’s matchup.

After big wins against the New England Patriots and Arizona Cardinals, the Colts put themselves safely into the playoff picture and primed to claim the fifth seed in the AFC.

However, the Las Vegas Raiders came into Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday and had other ideas. The Raiders squashed any thoughts by the Colts of securing a playoff spot as they beat Indy 23-20. The loss brings the Colts to 9-7 on the season, as it will take a win in Week 18 to clinch a playoff berth.

On Monday, Horseshoe Huddle Analyst Andrew Moore and co-host Brandon Moses of A Colts Podcast took a look at Sunday’s game to see why the Colts could not take care of business. The guys recapped a variety of topics from the game, including the Colts’ sluggish performance, Carson Wentz’s struggles, the Colts defense’s issues with Derek Carr, and more.

Brandon and Andrew also take a look at the rest of the Colts news from the week and recap the latest episode of HBO’s Hard Knocks In Season: The Indianapolis Colts as the show goes behind-the-scenes in the Colts’ Christmas Day victory over the Cardinals.

After the Colts talk, the guys take a look at all the action from a wild Week 17 slate of games as playoff spots get clinched all around the league. All of this, plus the rest of the news around the NFL and the Colts Player of the Game.

Stay tuned to A Colts Podcast all season long as the go-to for all Colts’ game previews and recaps throughout the year. Special guests and analysts will be featured to give you a comprehensive look at each Colts’ game of the 2021 season.

Be sure to subscribe to A Colts Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

You can also follow the show on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Follow Andrew on Twitter @AndrewMooreSI.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.